Great Deal for Park Hyatt Maldives Pool Villa (Today Only!)

Due to a very good offer you can currently book a pool villa at the Park Hyatt Maldives for a special price. The great thing is that you do not have to commit to a specific date, but your stay can take place within the next two years. So the offer is very exciting, especially since it includes not only the overnight stay, but also a few extras like breakfast and dinner.

Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa: Pool Villa at a special price

Travelzoo is currently selling a voucher that includes five nights at the Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa with various other extras. It is particularly useful – in view of the current situation – that you can schedule your stay flexibly. Your trip can take place until October 31, 2022. However, there are some exclusion dates:

December 30, 2020 – January 1, 2021

December 22, 2021 – January 4, 2022

If you do not redeem the voucher at all, you can return it and have it fully refunded. To redeem, write to Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa by email at reservations.parkhadahaa@hyatt.com. If availability is open for your dates, your booking will be confirmed. When you make your booking, you can cancel the booked nights as part of the voucher up to 14 days before arrival.

The transfer from Malé Velana International Airport takes place by domestic flight and then speedboat. It is arranged by the hotel and, in total, costs USD 520 per person. This service is mandatory (as with many Maldives resorts).

Pool villa with beach access

The Travelzoo Voucher is valid for five nights in a pool villa, which includes direct access to the beautiful beach of the island and a private pool. Overall, this costs $2495 – which is an excellent price. Usually, an overnight stay in such a villa at the Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa costs at least $800 per night. The Travelzoo voucher also includes free breakfast and daily dinner.

Note that flights are not included with the voucher.

A version of this article first appeared on InsideFlyer Germany.