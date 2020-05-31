Earn a free night with Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott now runs an interesting promotion for new members of the its loyalty program Marriott Bonvoy. With just two paid stays, you can now earn a free night. And the good thing is: the promotion runs a few months.

Marriott Bonvoy

The well-known Marriott hotel group offers a loyalty program to its frequent visitors. The program goes by the name of Marriott Bonvoy. The program does not only offer benefits for stays at Marriott, but also to a wide range of other hotels. So there is always something for you, from casual to ultra-luxury. For example The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels and Le Meridien. But also AC Hotels, aloft and Four Points by Sheraton. You can explore all hotel brands under the Marriott group on this page.

The Marriott Bonvoy program offers benefits for frequent visitors to a wide range of international hotel brands (Source: Marriott Bonvoy)

Earn a Marriott Bonvoy free night

You can now earn a free night by signing up for the Marriott Bonvoy program. Guests are eligible for the free night after at least two separate paid stays. The second stay should be completed at 28 September 2020 at the latest. The voucher for a free night should be used within one year. The promotion is open to residents of all countries. The free night also counts towards elite level membership. You can read all the terms and conditions of this promotion here.

Be aware that existing Marriott Bonvoy members are not eligible for this promotion. But they can of course enjoy their elite member benefits.

A “stay” is defined as consecutive nights spent at the same hotel, regardless of check-in/checkout activity on any points-eligible rate (“Qualifying Rate”). 25,000 points is valid for a free night at Category 1-4 hotels. Source: Marriott Bonvoy promotion website

When and where will you enjoy your Marriott Bonvoy free night?

Read more on how Marriott International keeps its hotel rooms clean in the age of COVID-19.