Review: Qatar Airways Al Mourjan Business Lounge

When you travel with Qatar Airways in Business Class, a visit to the impressive Al Mourjan Business Lounge in Doha is mandatory. During my last trip to Singapore, I made sure to have plenty of time to experience what the best lounges at Hamad International Airport can offer.

In recent year we have seen airlines move towards offering their premium lounges for business class travelers only, regardless of membership tier. This is understandable and fair in my opinion. It is from these customers the airlines make their money. I have visited Qatar Airways Al Mourjan Business Lounge before, but this this time I had set aside plenty of time to experience everything the lounge has to offer.

Hamad International Airport opened just six years ago, and it still looks spotless. The airport is frequently rated as one of the best airports in the world.

First impressions

Al Mourjan Business Lounge is located between A and B gates above the shops in the departure area. To get to the lounge, take the escalator to level 3 above the security check in the transfer area. Your boarding card is checked for eligibility to access the lounge at the bottom of the escalator. You are then checked in at the reception desk outside the lounge.

The lounge is open to business and first class travelers with Qatar Airways or a oneworld member airline, but if you are in Doha, you most likely got here by Qatar Airways. Your frequent flyer card will not get you in here, regardless of membership tier. Oneworld elite member traveling in economy class will have to make do with the regular business class and first class lounges.

You can’t help but be impressed when you enter the Al Mourjan Business Lounge. With more than 100,000 square feet of floor this is biggest airport lounge I’ve ever seen with a good margin. It’s probably also the most stunning lounge I’ve ever seen. The design and the quality of furniture and finishes with marble surfaces, glass and dark wood gives an immediate sense of luxury. Still, it feels modern and not too flashy.

Seating for more than 1,000 guests

The main floor area alone is equivalent to ten Olympic swimming pools. The entire lounge has enough seating to accommodate more than 1,000 guests. The dimensions of this lounge are hard to describe, you just have to experience it yourself.

To the right as you enter is a small “pond”. Small fountains periodically emit a small spray of water which creates rings on the surface. The gentle sound of water helps to give the lounge a relaxed atmosphere. In this area you will also find private recliners where you can relax. There is also smoking lounge on the opposite side of the pond.

Various types of comfortable seating is scattered around the open area of the main floor. For families or groups traveling together, there also seating units the offer more privacy. Most seat have a power outlet and a small monitor that displays airport and flight information.

The main floor also has a separate business center with additional seating, recliner cubicles, desks, workstations and a meeting room.

Family rooms, quiet rooms and showers

For longer layovers, the Al Mourjan Business Lounge also offers a quiet area with private alcoves. The alcoves are furnished with a comfortable sofa, recliner and a TV. Perfect if you feel like taking a nap or just want some private space between your flights. Here you can also have a shower in the nice and clean shower rooms. Be aware that there may be a waiting list for showers and alcoves during the peak hours, so be sure to book a slot as soon as you get there.

Qatar Airways has acknowledged that business class travel is no longer just for business travelers. The Al Mourjan Business Lounge offers great facilities for families with family rooms, nursing rooms, changing rooms and playrooms that will keep children (and adults) occupied for hours.

Dining

The Al Mourjan Business Lounge offers two dining options.

On the second level, above the pond and the amazing chandelier, you will find the buffet restaurant. The bar at the center of the restaurant offers a decent selection of wines, beer and cocktails, as well as brut and rose champagne. The wine selection is similar to what is offered on Qatar Airways flights in business class, which is not a bad thing at all.

The restaurant has three separate buffets. A vegetarian buffet, a buffet that also offers meat and seafood and dessert buffet (highly recommended). The quality of the food is good, and you should have no problem finding something you like here. Especially if you enjoy Middle Eastern food. Although there is plenty of seating in the main room of the restaurant, it can be crowded during peak hours. The restaurant also has a large family section with even more seating and VIP room for specially invited guests.

In the other end of the lounge there is a slightly smaller a la carte deli serving sandwiches and other small dishes. The restaurant is surprisingly quiet despite it’s high ceilings, and one of the highlights of the lounge in my opinion. The soundproofing towards the large open area outside is really impressive.

The evening menu was served in both restaurants during our stay. Breakfast starts at 3.30 am and lasts until 11am. There are at least 15 employees at work in the restaurants at any one time, up to 25 during peak hours. The menus are changed every 15 days.

Qatar Airways Al Mourjan Business Lounge

This lounge is arguably the most impressive business class lounge I’ve ever visited. With the stunning architecture and furnishing, great showers, delicious food and well-prepared drinks, the lounge itself is a destination when traveling with Qatar Airways. The lounge can be crowded during peaks, but it’s not unbearable.