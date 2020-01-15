THE LOFT by Brussels Airlines and Lexus

I’ve visited Brussels Airlines’ business lounge “The Loft” on several occasions, but this time I finally had enough time at the airport to do a proper review.

Brussels Airlines’ lounge for business class and Star Alliance Gold passengers is called The Loft. The lounge is located on the opposite side of gate A42 and is open daily between 5AM and 9PM. The Loft is open to passengers flying business class with a Star Alliance carrier and Star Alliance Gold members. You can also purchase access to the lounge for €29 if you have a Flex&Fast, Flex or Premium Economy ticket with Brussels Airlines.

First impressions

The Loft is a quite spacious, at least considering that Brussels Airport isn’t that big. The interior is bright and modern, with windows from floor to ceiling facing the tarmac on one side and the airport departure hall at the other.

The lounge has several different types of seating areas suitable for dining, working or relaxing. There is plenty of electrical outlets and USB sockets for charging your devices available throughout the lounge. There is also a separate restricted area reserved for HON Circle members.

I know from experience that the lounge can get pretty crowded during rush hours. On Christmas day however, most people seem to have better things to do than flying and visiting lounges.

Food and beverage

For a European Schengen lounge, the selection of food and beverage is pretty good. The lunch selection consists of different types cereals, bread, salads and various hot dishes. The buffet area also has colorful selection of fruits and pastries.

The self-service bar area offers four beers on tap, several types red and white wine, sparkling wine and an alright selection of liquor.

Amenities

The Loft offers several amenities that you usually won’t find in a European business lounge, such as a meeting room, board room and a large working area with both clean desks and workstations.

The lounge also six shower rooms, which I didn’t have a chance to check out during my stay If you want to relax you can use one of the five nap rooms with daybed and twinkling galaxy ceiling, or one of the Panasonic relax chairs.

The restroom area appears clean and fresh, with super high-tech restrooms.

Is there someone at home waiting to receive a small treat from your trip? There is no need to wander around the airport duty free stores. The lounge has its own outlet for exclusive Belgian chocolates.

Bottom line

THE LOFT by Brussels Airlines and Lexus is in my opinion one of the best business lounges in Europe. The quality and selection of food and beverage is good, and there is ample seating for every need. There are also shower rooms and nap rooms, and several other useful amenities that may come in handy during your stay at the airport.