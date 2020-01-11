Spirit Airlines unveils a freshly updated interior on A320neo’s

Spirit Airlines unveiled in December a freshly updated interior. Complete with roomier seats, a larger tray table, and additional pre-recline on every row, this latest initiative is part of Spirit’s promise to Invest in the Guest by reviewing and improving every facet of the Guest experience.

The first seats were installed at Spirit’s Detroit hangar on a brand-new Airbus A320neo delivered in December. The updated cabin and recently refreshed outdoor paint scheme put the spotlight on Spirit’s all-Airbus Fit Fleet, one of the youngest, most fuel-efficient in the country.

The refreshed interior design features updated carpet, new signage and a Spirit-branded color palette throughout the cabin for an improved aesthetic and modern look and feel. The new ergonomically-designed seats – manufactured by Acro Aircraft Seating and previously announced in September 2019 – are padded with ultra-light weight foam and made of a composite skeleton to add comfort without increasing weight. Seat enhancements allow for a wider range of healthy postures and movements, offering an additional two inches of usable legroom compared to industry-standard flatback seats with the same pitch.

We listened to our Guests and went on the hunt for the optimal Spirit seat. Our new seats and cabin redesign were developed from the ground up to enhance the experience, while maintaining our low fares at the same time. We’re the fastest growing airline in the country, and we’re delighted to usher in these innovations in Guest comfort as our fleet doubles in size over the next five years. Ted Christie, President and CEO of Spirit Airlines

In addition, Spirit is adding comfort to its Big Front Seats™, making the best value in the sky even better. Spirit’s updated Big Front Seat™ will feature a new ergonomically-improved headrest with plush memory foam, additional memory foam in the seat cushion for comfort and thigh support, and sleek Spirit-branded aesthetic with yellow and black stitching. Guest feedback and survey results helped guide these design enhancements with manufacturer HAECO Cabin Solutions.

See more pictures here:

All pictures are courtesy by Spirit Airlines