Delta gives two months salary to each of its 90,000 employees

Delta is giving a record $1.6 billion of its 2019 profits among its 90,000 employees. Each employee will receive a bonus worth 16.6% of their base pay, which according to Delta is about two months salary.

On a LinkedIn post the CEO of Delta Air Lines commented the following:

Delta would be nothing without our 90,000 people. They deserve all the credit. Ed Bastian, CEO Delta Air Lines

This is really true leadership to to officially state a comment like this.

Delta and Ed Bastian said the following in their announcement:

2019 was a truly outstanding year on all fronts – the best in Delta’s history operationally, financially and for our customers. Our people, and their commitment to bringing best-in-class travel experiences to our 200 million customers, are the foundation for our success. I’m pleased to recognize their outstanding performance with a record $1.6 billion in profit sharing for 2019,” said Ed Bastian, Delta’s chief executive officer. “As we enter 2020, demand for travel is healthy and our brand preference is growing, positioning Delta to deliver another year of strong results, including earnings per share of $6.75 to $7.75.

It is a good move to give something back to employees as the industry have changed a lot over the years. It will help bring motivation and go the extra mile towards the companies end customers.

