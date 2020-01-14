American Airlines continues the cancelations of the Boeing 737 MAX

We have just learned that American Airlines have decided to continue the cancelations of the Boeing 737 MAX. Now it goes all the way to June 2020 and maybe longer based on the new details of the simulator training.

In a schedule update American Airlines have removed flight with the Boeing 737 MAX until June 2020.

Together with this American Airlines have informed the following message:

Based on the latest guidance, American Airlines anticipates that the resumption of scheduled commercial service on American’s fleet of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft will occur June 4, 2020. American Airlines remains in continuous contact with the Federal Aviation Administration, Department of Transportation and Boeing. Based on the latest guidance, the airline anticipates that the resumption of scheduled commercial service on American’s fleet of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft will occur June 4, 2020. Once the aircraft is certified, American will run flights for American team members and invited guests.

American Airlines expects to gradually phase in the Boeing 737 MAX for commercial service and will increase flying on the aircraft throughout the month of June. Since they will gradually phase the Boeing 737 MAX into their operation over the course of a month, additional refinements to the schedule will most likely to occur.

So still – keep an eye for your bookings and be prepared to update things like seat assignments when an equipment change happens.

