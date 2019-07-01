New Credit Card Gives You Free Southwest Wifi

If you’re routinely paying for WiFi flying Southwest Airlines, you’re in luck. There is a brand new credit card product that offers free Southwest WiFi all day, every day.

Free Southwest WiFi with One Card

One of the perks listed for the new Southwest RapidRewards Performance Business Credit Card is “Inflight WiFi Credits”. There isn’t any further explanation at first glance. However, if you dig into the terms, you’ll read the following:

“You will receive Inflight WiFi Credits in the form of credit card statement credits for purchases of WiFi access made on WiFi-enabled Southwest® aircraft with your Southwest Rapid Rewards® Performance Business Card. Inflight WiFi Credits are limited to a total of 365 $8 credits per year for all WiFi transactions on the overall business card account.”

As a WiFi day pass costs $8 for per device, you’re essentially getting free Southwest WiFi every single day of the year! It’s not clear in the terms, but I’d imagine that you could use more than one credit per day if traveling with a family and want to connect multiple devices. The terms don’t state “one credit per day”.

If you fly Southwest and routinely pay for WiFi, you’ll quickly start to put a dent in the large annual fee with the free Southwest WiFi perk the card offers. Assuming you fly Southwest four times per month for work and purchase WiFi each time, you’re spending $384 per year to stay connected. Instead, you could have this (and much more) for a single $199 annual fee per year.

Other benefits of the credit card include an earning rate of 3x points on Southwest flights, a TSA PreCheck or Global Entry fee credit, four upgraded boardings per year, and the ability to earn A-list tier credits.

Conclusion

If you’re looking for free Southwest WiFi, the Southwest RapidRewards Performance Business Credit Card is the card for you. Take a look for yourself and see if this new card may be for you!

If I wasn’t still waiting out 5/24, I’d be all over this card. The current 80,000-point sign-up bonus for the Southwest RapidRewards Performance Business card is incredible (value of ~$1,200). You’ll be most of the way to earning a companion pass as well! I personally love Southwest due to their free cancellation policy for award tickets.