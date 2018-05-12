Earn Up to 1,400 Bonus Miles by Shopping May 2018 — Plus…

You can earn up to 1,400 bonus miles by shopping in May 2018 from the frequent flier loyalty programs of three different airlines: American Airlines AAdvantage; Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan; and United Airlines MileagePlus — plus up to 600 bonus miles for shopping at specific stores.

The specifics of each promotion are as follows:

Earn 400 Bonus AAdvantage Miles

Effective through Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 11:59:59 in the evening Eastern Daylight Time, you can earn 400 bonus American Airlines AAdvantage miles — in addition to the standard AAdvantage miles earned — during the Treat Yourself Bonus campaign at the AAdvantage Shopping portal by spending a minimum of $200.00 for shopping for qualifying purchases on your favorite products from hundreds of participating retailers.

Additionally, you can earn an extra 100 bonus AAdvantage miles when you spend a minimum of $50.00 at each of two featured stores: Pier One Imports and Kohl’s.

Earn 500 Bonus Mileage Plan Miles

Also effective through Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 11:59:59 in the evening Eastern Daylight Time, you can earn 500 bonus Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan miles — in addition to the standard Mileage Plan miles earned — during the Treat Yourself Bonus campaign at the Mileage Plan Shopping portal by spending a minimum of $200.00 for shopping for qualifying purchases on your favorite products from hundreds of participating retailers.

Additionally, you can earn an extra 100 bonus Mileage Plan miles when you spend a minimum of $50.00 at each of two featured stores: Macy’s and Kohl’s.

Earn 500 Bonus MileagePlus Miles

Effective through Thursday, May 24, 2018 at 11:59:59 in the evening Eastern Daylight Time, you can earn 500 bonus United Airlines MileagePlus miles — in addition to the standard MileagePlus miles earned — during the Treat Yourself Bonus campaign at the MileagePlus Shopping portal by spending a minimum of $200.00 for shopping for qualifying purchases on your favorite products from hundreds of participating retailers.

Additionally, you can earn an extra 100 bonus Mileage Plan miles when you spend a minimum of $50.00 at each of two featured stores: eBags and Kohl’s.

Select Terms and Conditions Shared by All Three Promotions

You can only earn the aforementioned maximum bonuses once which will be awarded to eligible shopping accounts through the Treat Yourself Bonus campaign.

Bonus miles or points will be issued based on your cumulative qualifying purchases made during the bonus period. Returns, cancellations, shipping and handling, taxes, gift card or other cash equivalent purchases, and certain products are not included in the bonus award miles or points eligibility calculation.

Please allow up to ten weeks after the conclusion of the bonus period for the bonus award miles or points to post to your shopping account. This offer cannot be combined with other offers or promotions.

Other terms and conditions may apply.

Inside Take

If you intend to spend money shopping anyway before these promotions end, you may as well earn miles or points in the process from American Airlines, Alaska Airlines and United Airlines.

Photographs and composite image ©2016 by Brian Cohen.