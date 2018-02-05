Featured Sweepstakes: Win a 5-Night Trip to Dublin

Dublin. Five Nights. Free.
Enter the Castle Brands “Irish to the Core” sweepstakes by March 31, 2018, for a chance to win the grand prize: a five-night trip for two to Dublin, Ireland, including airfare, hotel, a rental car, and $500 spending money.
Related:
To enter, provide the requested contact information (name, email, etc.) on the sweepstakes landing page and press “Submit.” Done! Time required to participate: less than 30 seconds.
The Fine Print
- Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 50 United States, including the District of Columbia, who are at least 21 years old at the time of entry.
- Limit: one entry per person per day.
- Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the grand prize: $6,300.
Somebody has to win this trip, right? Might as well be you.
After 20 years working in the travel industry, and almost that long writing about it, Tim Winship knows a thing or two about travel. Follow him on Twitter @twinship.
This article first appeared on SmarterTravel.com, where Tim is Editor-at-Large.
Leave a Reply