Delta’s Latest Flash Sale on Domestic Award Flights

Fly roundtrip within the continental U.S. for as few as 13,000 Delta miles in coach.

That’s the gist of Delta’s latest flash sale on SkyMiles award travel. And it is a flash sale, as in book quickly or you’ll lose out.

Offer Details

Through January 9, SkyMiles members may book roundtrip coach award tickets for travel within the continental U.S. for as few as 11,000 miles.

Travel at the discounted rates must take place between January 27 and March 7.

The following blackout dates apply: February 15 – 19, March 3.

Deal or No Deal

Delta no longer publishes award charts, so there is no standard against which to judge the discounted prices. However, roundtrip coach award flights are typically priced around 25,000 or more miles. So the discounts can be considerable.

More generally, the fact that Delta is now discounting award travel on a monthly basis is a positive for SkyMiles members. Although it may leave them wondering which are the “normal” prices: the discounted rates, or the non-discounted rates. With the almost certain prospect of more award sales to come, it certainly makes ponying up the so-called normal award price seem like an unnecessary extravagance.

Still, worth a look if you have Delta miles in hand and plan (or could plan) a domestic trip during the sale’s travel period.