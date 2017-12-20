Travel Agents Pick Their Favorite Airlines and Hotels

When it comes to opinions about travel services and suppliers, we have our own, based on our limited experience; travel agents have their opinions, based on their experience, plus feedback from thousands of their customers.

Travel Weekly, a trade publication for travel agents, has just published results of its 2017 Readers Choice Awards, with the top vote-getters in 77 categories, including best airline, best hotel, best cruise line, best travel insurance, and so forth.

Here are some of the more consumer-relevant picks:

Best domestic airline: Delta

Best international airline: Virgin Atlantic

Best first/business class: Emirates

Best global network: United

Best airline overall: Delta

Best car rental: Hertz (both domestic and international)

Best domestic hotel chain: Marriott

Best luxury chain: Ritz-Carlton

Best upscale chain: Hilton

Best mid-priced chain: Hampton Inn

Best boutique chain: W Hotels

Best hotel chain overall: Marriott

Best domestic cruise line: Carnival

Best Caribbean line: Royal Caribbean

Best Europe line: Celebrity

Best luxury line: Crystal

Best cruise cuisine: Oceania

Best cruise line overall: Royal Caribbean

No doubt you have opinions on some of the above “best of” categories, as do I. Always room for a second opinion, right?

After 20 years working in the travel industry, and almost that long writing about it, Tim Winship knows a thing or two about travel. Follow him on Twitter @twinship.

This article first appeared on SmarterTravel.com, where Tim is Editor-at-Large.