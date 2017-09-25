Featured Sweepstakes: Win 2 Tickets to Anywhere United Flies

Free tickets to … anywhere? Here’s how.
Enter the United “Dream Destination” sweepstakes by October 4, 2017, for a chance to win one of five grand prizes: each a travel certificate for two roundtrip coach tickets good for travel on any United flights, domestic or international. The two roundtrip tickets must be on the same itinerary, with a maximum value of $4,800. Travel must be completed by October 31, 2018.
To enter, provide the requested contact information (name, email, etc.) on the sweepstakes landing page and press “Submit.” Done! Time required to participate: less than 30 seconds.
The Fine Print
- Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 50 United States, including the District of Columbia, who are at least 18 years old at the time of entry.
- Limit: one entry per person.
- Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of each grand prize: $4,800.
Somebody has to win this trip, right? Might as well be you.
