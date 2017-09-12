Delta SkyMiles Award Sale September 2017: As Low as 20,000 SkyMiles Round Trip To Alaska and Hawaii

Redeem as few as 20,000 SkyMiles for round-trip flights on Delta Air Lines — plus taxes and fees — for travel between the 48 contiguous United States to Alaska or Hawaii between Monday, January 8, 2018 and Friday, March 23, 2018, by when all travel must be completed…

Delta SkyMiles Award Sale September 2017: As Low as 20,000 SkyMiles Round Trip To or From Alaska and Hawaii

…but you must purchase your ticket and book your reservation no later than Thursday, September 14, 2017. Award seats are limited and may not be available on all flights or in all markets.

The class of service included in this promotion is the main economy class cabin only on flights which are operated by Delta Air Lines or by a carrier operating as Delta Connection or Delta Shuttle — such as Compass Airlines, Endeavor Air, Incorporated, ExpressJet Airlines, Incorporated, GoJet Airlines, Shuttle America, and SkyWest.

Destinations within the United States include:

Alaska — Main cabin award fares starting at 20,000 miles round-trip plus taxes and fees to or from: Anchorage Fairbanks

— Main cabin award fares starting at 20,000 miles round-trip plus taxes and fees to or from: Hawaii — Main cabin award fares starting at 35,000 miles round-trip plus taxes and fees to or from: Honolulu Kahului Kona Lihue

— Main cabin award fares starting at 35,000 miles round-trip plus taxes and fees to or from:

Blackout Dates

Promotional pricing of award tickets is currently not available on the following dates:

Alaska to the contiguous 48 United States: March 4 – 12, 2018

Contiguous 48 United States to Alaska: March 14 – 19, 2018

Fees for Award Travel

Award travel is subject to government-imposed taxes and fees and carrier-imposed charges which will cost between $50.00 and $135.00 round-trip for Main Cabin and Delta One Cabin travel between the contiguous 48 United States and Alaska or Hawaii, which are your responsibility and must be paid at the time the ticket is booked. Taxes, fees, and carrier-imposed charges depend upon the itinerary. Award seats are limited and may not be available on all flights or in all markets.

Cancellations, Refunds, Changes and Transfers

Refunds are not permitted on tickets except in accordance with the cancellation policy of Delta Air Lines.

Fees may apply for downgrades or reissued tickets and itinerary changes.

Changes to award tickets must occur at least 72 hours prior to the departure time of the flight being changed. Award tickets booked within 72 hours of departure are not refundable and cannot be redeposited or reissued unless prohibited by local law or within the risk-free cancellation period. No changes will be permitted to the originating flight of award tickets booked within 72 hours; however, changes to the return are permitted if the return flight is not within 72 hours and the change is made at least 72 hours prior to flight departure. Fees apply for any changes; and taxes and fees will apply. Voluntary changes to award tickets after this promotion has ended may result in an increase in the cost of SkyMiles.

This offer cannot be transferred.

Other Terms and Conditions

Promotional redemption amounts are subject to availability and seats available at promotional award prices are limited. Pay with Miles tickets are not eligible for promotional redemption amounts.

Some routes may include one or more segments operated with single cabin aircraft featuring Main Cabin economy class service in place of Delta Comfort+. Please check the itinerary for details and class of service.

Inside Take

Quite a number of seats are available for this sale, which is actually fairly reasonable — so if you were thinking about taking an award trip to or from Alaska or Hawaii by redeeming your SkyMiles, this may be a good time to do so.

Photograph ©2016 by Brian Cohen.