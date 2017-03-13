Travel To Europe For as Low as 50,000 SkyMiles: Delta Air Lines Flash Sale — March 2017 Edition

You can travel to Europe in economy class for as few as 50,000 SkyMiles round trip on flights operated by Delta Air Lines — plus taxes and fees — for travel to or from select cities in Europe and the contiguous 48 United States between Tuesday, August 1, 2017 and Tuesday, October 31, 2017, by when all travel must be completed…

Delta Air Lines Flash Sale — March 2017 Edition

…but you must purchase your ticket and book your reservation no later than Wednesday, March 15, 2017. Award seats are limited and may not be available on all flights or in all markets.

The classes of service included in this promotion are Delta One and the main economy class cabin only on flights which are operated by Delta Air Lines or by a carrier operating as Delta Connection or Delta Shuttle — such as:

Compass Airlines

Endeavor Air, Incorporated

ExpressJet Airlines, Incorporated

GoJet Airlines

Shuttle America

SkyWest

Taxes and fees are not included in the redemption of award tickets. Those are extra costs of which you will have to pay whenever you redeem your SkyMiles for a ticket, which must be purchased at the official Internet web site of Delta Air Lines.

Fees for Award Travel

Award travel is subject to government-imposed taxes and fees and carrier-imposed charges, which are your responsibility and must be paid at the time the ticket is booked. Taxes, fees, and carrier-imposed charges depend upon the itinerary; and and will range between $45.00 and $260.00 round-trip for travel from the contiguous 48 United States to or from Europe. Award seats are limited and may not be available on all flights or in all markets.

Cancellations, Refunds, Changes and Transfers

Refunds are not permitted on tickets except in accordance with the cancellation policy of Delta Air Lines.

Fees may apply for downgrades or reissued tickets and itinerary changes.

Changes to award tickets must occur at least 72 hours prior to the departure time of the flight being changed. Award tickets booked within 72 hours of departure are not refundable and cannot be redeposited or reissued unless prohibited by local law or within the risk-free cancellation period. No changes will be permitted to the originating flight of award tickets booked within 72 hours; however, changes to the return are permitted if the return flight is not within 72 hours and the change is made at least 72 hours prior to flight departure. Fees apply for any changes; and taxes and fees will apply. Voluntary changes to award tickets after this promotion has ended may result in an increase in the cost of SkyMiles.

This offer cannot be transferred.

Other Terms and Conditions

Promotional redemption amounts are subject to availability and seats available at promotional Award prices are limited. Pay with Miles tickets are not eligible for promotional redemption amounts.

Some routes may include one or more segments operated with single cabin aircraft featuring Main Cabin economy class service in place of Delta One. Please check the itinerary for details and class of service.

Inside Take

This is the March 2017 iteration of the monthly flash sale being offered by Delta Air Lines, which started in August.

This is arguably the best promotion since the monthly SkyMiles award flash sale was launched by Delta Air Lines last year, with three reasons being that there are no blackout dates; the time to travel is three solid months; and if you can score the lowest redemption of 50,000 SkyMiles, that is actually 10,000 fewer SkyMiles than the last time Delta Air Lines had an award chart.

Photograph ©2013 by Brian Cohen.