Delta Triples the Mileage for Airbnb Stays

Airbnb has been a Delta mileage-earning partner since November 2016, earning the home-sharing service a durable place in the travel landscape, alongside the likes of Hilton and Marriott.

This week, Delta gave the relationship some additional heft, offering bonus miles for first-time Airbnb customers and tripling the earning rate for established customers.

Offer Details

Through April 30, SkyMiles members can earn a 2,000-mile bonus and a $25 discount for their first Airbnb stay. And during the same period, all Airbnb customers can earn three miles for every $1 spent for their stays — triple the normal earning rate.

Also, through October 31, there are special incentives in place for new Airbnb hosts:

2,500 bonus miles after the first $250 in host earnings

7,500 additional bonus miles after $1,000 in earnings

15,000 additional bonus miles after $2,500 in earnings

To earn the bonuses, sign-ups and bookings must be made through the dedicated deltaairbnb.com webpage.

Deal or No Deal

If the normal earning rate is a difference-maker, then triple miles can only be that much more meaningful. For stays at the major hotel chains, SkyMiles members generally earn between one and three miles per $1 spent. So this promotion makes Airbnb competitive with traditional hotels, mileage-wise.

Looking at the bigger picture, Airbnb has mileage-earning relationships with Virgin America and Qantas, and with United via that airline’s MileagePlus X shopping app. But the Delta tie-up is its highest-profile marketing relationship to date. Triple miles raises that profile even further.

After 20 years working in the travel industry, and almost that long writing about it, Tim Winship knows a thing or two about travel. Follow him on Twitter @twinship.

This article first appeared on SmarterTravel.com, where Tim is Editor-at-Large.