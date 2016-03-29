You can save up to 40 percent off of room rates — plus receive access to the Internet via free Wi-Fi — at most hotel and resort properties in the Hilton Worldwide portfolio across the Asia Pacific region for stays booked during a flash sale between now and Monday, April 4, 2016 at 11:59 in the morning Eastern Daylight Time; and completed between Friday, April 1, 2016 and Saturday, December 31, 2016.

Save Up to 40 Percent Off Room Rates During Hilton Asia Pacific Flash Sale

That means your room rate can be as low as $52.00 per night at two different hotel properties — one in Jaipur and one in Agra near the Taj Mahal — in India.

Excluding Hilton Tokyo, Hilton Osaka, Hilton Colombo, Hilton Colombo Residences and all properties in mainland China, Hong Kong and Macao, this offer is valid at all participating Hilton Worldwide hotel and resort properties in southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South Pacific, Maldives, India, Sri Lanka, Japan, South Korea and Guam.

You must book a minimum of two days in advance of arrival. The full prepayment which is required at the time of booking is not refundable.

The discount is 35 percent off of the best available rate across all participating hotel and resort properties and is subject to availability. Members of the Hilton HHonors frequent guest loyalty program will receive an additional five percent off of the best available rate, which is a specific rate type that varies depending on time of purchase; is unrestricted; non-qualified; and excludes discount rates.

Best Price Guarantee

If you find a lower publicly available room rate anywhere else, will be matched — plus you will receive an additional $50.00 back — with the Best Price Guarantee offered by Hilton Worldwide.

Select Terms and Conditions

Blackout dates may apply and vary by hotel or resort property. Rates are valid for single or double occupancy and are exclusive of all taxes, incidental charges, gratuities, and resort fees where applicable.

Your credit card will be charged immediately for the total amount quoted for the entire stay as reserved; and refunds or credits will not be issued unless otherwise indicated by local law. Charges cannot be applied to other stays, services or merchandise. Bookings cannot be changed. This offer may not be combined with other select promotions, offer or discounts; and is not valid for existing reservations or groups. Offer components are not transferrable or redeemable for cash; and cannot be used during future stays.

Members of the Hilton HHonors frequent guest loyalty program who book direct will enjoy free standard Wi-Fi access at any hotel or resort properties under the Hilton, Doubletree, Embassy, Waldorf, Conrad, Curio, and Canopy brands. Free standard Wi-Fi access is available for all booked stays at Hampton, Hilton Garden Inn, Homewood Suites, and Home 2 Suites; while premium Wi-Fi access is available for a fee at selected properties — except for members of the Hilton HHonors frequent guest loyalty program who have earned Diamond elite level VIP status. Wi-Fi access is not free of charge in meeting spaces or at hotel or resort properties with a resort charge.

Other terms and conditions apply.

Summary

Although you can potentially save a significant amount of money as a result of this flash sale, you are strongly advised to thoroughly do your research, as the possibility of finding even lower room rates at some hotel and resort properties as a result of a different sale after the conclusion of the flash sale can occur — and you might be able to take advantage of the aforementioned best rate guarantee. Please read this article for additional information and details before you participate in this flash sale.

Despite the purchasing of hotel room nights in advance, this sale could save you money as well if you act within the next seven days — after you do your research, of course.

Source: Hilton Worldwide.