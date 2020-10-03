Singapore Airlines Turns Airbus A380 Into A Restaurant (And More…)

With many planes grounded these days, Singapore Airlines has come up with some fun (and potentially lucrative) ideas. One of these ideas is to transform an Airbus A380 into a restaurant. The unit, which is based in Singapore, will allow guests to dine on the weekend of October 24-25. With the borders now closed, this will of course only be possible for people who are currently within the borders of Singapore.

Restaurant A380 @Changi

From October 12 it is possible to ‘reserve a table’ on the weekend of October 24 and 25 to have dinner onboard. Prices range from SGD 50 for an economy class dinner, to SGD 600 for dinner in the Suites. You can also use KrisFlyer miles, although at 0.8 SGD per mile that is terrible value.

There is a choice of both international dishes and local dishes. Also included in the price are two alcoholic drinks and unlimited non-alcoholic drinks. What the menu actually looks like and what you will be able to order is not yet known.

Behind the scenes…

In addition, Singapore Airlines has also come up with a number of other ideas. While the restaurant on the A380, and certainly in the Suites, is not exactly cheap, you can take a look behind the scenes at the airline for a lower price. Guests can get an idea of ​​how Singapore Airlines has developed over the past 70 years and can also ask questions of pilots and cabin crew. There is also a flight simulator, wine tasting and numerous workshops. Reservations can be made from November 1 for the last two weekends of November. Tickets cost between SGD 15 and SGD 30.

Finally, Singapore Airlines is offering to deliver meals to be eaten at home. There is a choice of first class meals and business class meals. These meals can be ordered in Singapore from October 5. The prices are pretty eye-watering though:

Conclusion

It is good to see airlines getting a bit more imaginative. It’s easy to imagine the tables on the A380 quickly selling out and Singapore Airlines doing more things like this in the future. Unfortunately, most of us have no chance of attending.

