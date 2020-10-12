New Survey Reveals What Americans Are Missing the Most: Travel

According to a new study by Hilton, 95% of Americans are missing travel right now – are you one of them?

It’s not surprising, after six months of restrictions brought on by a global pandemic which led to working and learning from home and little change in scenery … day after day after day. What is surprising though? That within this time, 188 million Americans already feel a ‘travel memory deficit,’ leading to greater stress and the feeling of FOMO on lost or missed out upon special moments with loved ones.

Traveling, it seems, is one of the great American pastimes that brings long-lasting joy, with nine in 10 respondents saying that travel memories are the fondest they have. Travel – over special occasions or personal achievements – is attributed to creating their most frequently recalled “happy memory,” with the majority of those surveyed also citing that creating these lasting memories is a primary motivation for their trips. As for playing favorites, 54% said travel memories are more important than their favorite piece of jewelry, and 53% say those memories are more important than their smartphone. So, the best way to reclaim your happy? Take a trip!

Travel is an unstoppable force, and we know consumers are eager to reconnect with the people and places they love. Hilton is ready to welcome guests back with all the assurances they need – best-in-class hospitality, cleanliness and flexibility – to create their new memories whenever they are ready to be out and traveling again. Danny Hughes, Executive Vice President and President, Americas, Hilton.

Near or far, travel can be transformative, creating invaluable experiences allowing people to reconnect with one another. This is why a remarkable 94% of respondents who travel plan to do so once restrictions and limitations are lifted. In fact, two-thirds plan to make travel a priority and plan to take that bucket list trip they have always dreamed of.

What travel can do for you …

Happy Travelers: Nearly seven in 10 (69%) of those who travel – equivalent to 134 million Americans – say travel has given them lifelong memories; nine in 10 count travel memories as some of their happiest memories.

What kind of trip?

Why wait?: Two-thirds vow to quit putting off taking trips on their vacation wish list and make their dream vacations a reality. 66% will quit putting off special trips they have always wanted to take.

Where? When?

More frequent, more adventurous: Over one-third of Americans plan to travel more than they previously did once travel restrictions are lifted and three in five (62%) will be more adventurous by journeying to brand new places to make travel memories.

Why?

Collecting Travel Memories: Americans say making memories with loved ones is one of the most important reasons they travel (63%), second only to traveling for relaxation.

With whom?

Travel Buddies are Better: Nearly three in five (57%) Americans who travel believe that the people who accompany them are what make their trips unforgettable.

New Hilton Double Rewards campaign

