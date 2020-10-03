Check Out Qatar Airways’ New Rebooking Policy

Qatar Airways recently updated its rebooking policy. It is still generous, but not quite as extreme as before.

The new policy is valid for tickets booked by 31st December 2020, for travel by 31st December 2021.

The options are now as follows:

Passengers who want to change their travel plans can:

keep their tickets for two years

benefit from unlimited date changes

Exchange your ticket for a future travel voucher with a 10% bonus.

If passengers’ travel plans are influenced by factors beyond their control, in addition to the above, it is also possible to:

change the travel destination f or Qatar Airways Privilege Club members, within the same continental region as the original destination for non-members within the country of travel or within a radius of 500 miles from the original travel destination

exchange the ticket for Qmiles

get a full refund.

The most interesting option is the opportunity to swap your ticket for another destination in the same region (joining Privilege Club is free and quick, so there is no reason not to be a member). Regions are defined as Africa, America, Australasia, Europe, Far East, GCC (inclusive of Levant, Iran, Iraq), Indian Subcontinent.

Bottom line

Qatar Airways continued to offer a comprehensive and innovative range of rebooking options. The new policy isn’t quite has ‘travel-hackable’ as the previous one, but is still generous.