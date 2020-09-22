Your Chance To Win 1 Million Hilton Honors Points

Hilton Honors is offering one, extremely lucky, member the chance to win a million Hilton Honors Points:

Share your favorite Hilton memory for a chance to win! To enter, follow us, then share your Hilton memory & photo, including the hashtag #HiltonMemoriesGiveaway. Enter by 10/16 to be eligible when we select 1 random winner on 10/17. https://t.co/eOaMxv4xhq pic.twitter.com/L1A3Go0Tuo — Hilton Honors (@HiltonHonors) September 18, 2020

How to enter

It’s pretty simple:

“You must be a member of the Hilton Honors Rewards Program and have a public Twitter or Instagram account to enter. Visit Hilton Honors on Twitter (https://twitter.com/HiltonHonors) or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/hiltonhonors/) during the Promotion Period and follow the instructions to complete your free entry online by posting an original photo or memory at a Hilton property, or a photo with a description that includes a Hilton property. All valid entries must contain the hashtag #HiltonMemoriesGiveaway. Limit one (1) entry per person, per social media account.”

Note that, “only legal residents of the United States of America, the United Kingdom or Germany, who are the age of majority in entrant’s jurisdiction of residence at time of entry, are eligible to enter.”

There is one aspect that is a bit confusing though. The giveaway is set to run until 16th October, but the terms state, “The random drawing will be conducted on or about October 3, 2020“. That may be a mistake, but to be safe, enter asap and definitely before 3rd October.

Bottom line

It is reasonable to assume that your chances of winning are absolutely tiny, but if you’ve had a memorable Hilton stay, it might be fun to share a picture and ‘re-live’ the moment anyway – particularly with travel still being limited.

Terms

NO PURCHASE, DONATION OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN THIS PROMOTION. A PURCHASE, DONATION OR PAYMENT WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

ELIGIBILITY: Only legal residents of the United States of America, the United Kingdom or Germany, who are the age of majority in entrant’s jurisdiction of residence at time of entry, are eligible to enter. Not open to employees, officers or directors, or to members of the immediate family or household (whether related or not) of any employees, officers, or directors of Hilton Domestic Operating Company Inc. (“Sponsor“), or any of its parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, franchisees, or any advertising, promotion or other agencies or suppliers involved in this Promotion (collectively, the “Promotion Entities“). Eligibility may be verified at any time. The Hilton Memories Social Giveaway (the “Promotion“) is subject to all applicable laws. Void where prohibited by law. Please see world clock for time zone conversion information.

PROMOTION PERIOD: The Promotion begins on September 18, 2020 at 12:00:01 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (“EDT”),and ends on October 16, 2020 at 11:59:59 p.m. EDT (the “Promotion Period“). The Sponsor’s database computer is the official time-keeping device for the Promotion.

HOW TO ENTER: You must be a member of the Hilton Honors Rewards Program and have a public Twitter or Instagram account to enter. Visit Hilton Honors on Twitter (https://twitter.com/HiltonHonors) or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/hiltonhonors/) (the “Website“) during the Promotion Period and follow the instructions to complete your free entry online by posting an original photo or memory at a Hilton property, or a photo with a description that includes a Hilton property. If you are not a member of the Hilton Honors Rewards Program, becoming a member is free and you may do so at https://www.hilton.com/en/hilton-honors/join/. Upon entry, you may be given the option to choose to receive promotional messages from the Sponsor; however, your election to do so is optional and will not affect your chances of winning. All promotional emails will always offer you the opportunity to opt-out of receiving future promotional emails. All valid entries must contain the hashtag #HiltonMemoriesGiveaway.

All entries must be received by the end of the Promotion Period. Proof of submission is not proof of receipt. Limit one (1) entry per person, per social media account. Subsequent entries from the same person or social media account will be disqualified. Any attempt by a person to enter more than once with multiple email accounts or any other means may result in disqualification.

Submission Content Guidelines: Contest materials you submit (essay, photo and/or video per entry instructions) must comply with the following guidelines:

Any photo(s) must be in JPG, PNG, or GIF format

All Submissions must be created by entrant, and must not infringe the copyright, trademark, privacy, publicity, or other personal or proprietary rights of any person or entity.

If any person other than the entrant is depicted or described in any Submission, the entrant is responsible for obtaining any necessary permission for use of each such person’s name, voice or likeness and such person must not be a minor under the laws of his or her place of residence.

Submission must not have been previously published, released or distributed in any form;

Submission must not have won any award.

Submissions that are lewd, obscene, sexually explicit, pornographic, disparaging, defamatory, libelous, obscene, not in keeping with Sponsor’s image or entries that otherwise contain inappropriate content or objectionable material as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion will be disqualified.

DRAWING AND WINNER NOTIFICATION: The winner of the Promotion will be randomly selected from all eligible entries received throughout the Promotion Period. The random drawing will be conducted on or about October 3, 2020. The potential winner will be notified by telephone and/or mail and/or email, in Sponsor’s discretion, using the contact information given at the time of entry. Sponsor shall have no liability for any winner notification that is lost, intercepted or not received by a potential winner for any reason. If a potential winner does not respond within forty-eight (48) hours after the first notification attempt, or if the prize or prize notification is returned as unclaimed or undeliverable to such potential winner, such potential winner may be disqualified and an alternate winner may be selected. If any potential winner is found to be ineligible, or if he or she has not complied with these Official Rules or declines a prize for any reason prior to award, such potential winner will be disqualified and an alternate winner may be selected. Each potential winner may be required to execute an Affidavit of Eligibility, a Liability Release, and (where legal) a Publicity Release (collectively, “Prize Claim Documents“). If any eligible winner is not of legal age of majority in his or her place of residence (a “minor“), at Sponsor’s option, the applicable prize either may be awarded in the name of parent or legal guardian of winner, or parent or legal guardian of winner may be required to ratify and sign all Prize Claim Documents.

PRIZES/ODDS: The following prize(s) is/are available: 1,000,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points. ARV of total prizes: $2,500 USD.

Hilton Honors Bonus points do not count towards Hilton Honors elite tier status qualification.

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

GENERAL PROVISIONS: To the extent allowed by applicable law, acceptance of a prize constitutes winner’s permission (or minor winner’s parent/legal guardian’s permission) for Sponsor to use winner’s name, photograph, likeness, voice, biographical information, statements and address (city and state and country) for advertising and/or publicity purposes worldwide and in all forms of media now known or hereafter developed, in perpetuity (or for as long as allowed under applicable law), without further compensation except where prohibited by law; if you are an Entrant from Germany, this does not limit your right to appropriate remuneration under sec. 32 of the German Copyright Act. This permission does not extend to consent under data protection law (where these laws are applicable), and for more information on how personal information will be used, please see the “Privacy” section below. Insofar as is permitted by law, by entering the Promotion, entrant agrees to hold Promotion Entities harmless and that they will not be liable to compensate the winner or winner’s guest for any loss, damages or expenses (including but not limited to direct, indirect, incidental, punitive and consequential damages, unless otherwise specified in writing), which are caused or claimed to be caused, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, by participating in the Promotion or by acceptance or use of a prize (including any travel or activity-related thereto); this release shall include liability for death and personal injury occurring as a result of taking up the prize except where it is caused by the negligence. of the Promotion Entities or that of their employees. Your statutory rights are not affected.

Sponsor shall have no responsibility for any damage to an entrant’s computer system which is occasioned by accessing the Website or otherwise participating in the Promotion, or for any computer system, phone line, hardware, software or program malfunctions, or other errors, failures or delays. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, Sponsor is not responsible for incomplete, illegible, misdirected, misprinted, late, lost, damaged, stolen, or postage-due submissions or prize notifications; or for lost, interrupted, inaccessible or unavailable networks, servers, satellites, Internet service providers, websites, or other connections; or for miscommunications, failed, jumbled, scrambled, delayed, or misdirected computer, telephone or cable transmissions; or for any technical malfunctions, failures, difficulties or other errors of any kind or nature; or for the incorrect or inaccurate capture of information, or the failure to capture any information.

Sponsor is liable for intent and gross negligence. Further, Sponsor is liable for the negligent breach of obligations whose fulfillment is essential to enable the ordinary implementation of the contract in accordance with these Terms and Conditions, whose breach jeopardizes the achievement of the purpose of the contract in accordance with these Terms and Conditions and on whose compliance you may rely on regularly. In the last-mentioned case, Sponsor is only liable for the foreseeable, typical contractual damage. Sponsor is not liable for slight negligent breach of other obligations than those mentioned in the above sentences.

The abovementioned exclusions of liability do not apply in case of damage of life, body and health. The liability pursuant to the product liability law remains unaffected.

Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify from this Promotion and any other promotions offered by Sponsor, any individual who is found to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Promotion or the Website, to be acting in violation of these Official Rules, or to be acting in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner, or with the intent to disrupt or undermine the legitimate operation of the Promotion, or to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other person. No mechanically reproduced, illegible, incomplete, forged, software-generated or other automated multiple entries will be accepted.

In the event of a dispute as to the identity of the entrant, any on-line entry will be deemed submitted by the authorized account holder of the e-mail account from which it was sent, provided such account holder must still meet the eligibility requirements for the Promotion. The authorized account holder shall be the natural person to whom the applicable email address has been assigned by the Internet access provider, service provider, or other online organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address.

Sponsor reserves the right to modify, extend, suspend, or terminate the Promotion, in whole or in part, if it determines, in its sole discretion, that the Promotion is technically impaired or corrupted or that fraud or technical problems, failures or malfunctions or other unintended circumstances have impaired the integrity, administration, security, proper play and/or feasibility of the Promotion as contemplated herein. If the Promotion is terminated before the designated end date, Sponsor will (if possible) select winner in a random drawing from all eligible, non-suspect entries unaffected by the problem. Inclusion in such drawing shall be each entrant’s sole and exclusive remedy in such circumstances.

By entering the Promotion, you agree, to the extent allowed by applicable law, that (i) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or in connection with the Promotion, or any prize awarded, shall be resolved individually without resort to any form of class action; (ii) any claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to reasonable and actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering the Promotion, but in no event attorney’s fees; and (iii) under no circumstances will any entrant be permitted to obtain any award for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim, punitive, incidental, indirect or consequential damages and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased and any other damages, other than damages for reasonable and actual out-of-pocket expenses. These rules and any disputes relating hereto are governed by the internal laws of the State of New York, USA, without regard to principles of conflicts of laws, and by entering you consent to the exclusive jurisdiction of the state and federal courts in Eastern District of Virginia, USA, or if there’s no federal jurisdiction, Fairfax County, Virginia, USA for resolution of any disputes relating to the Promotion and waive any objection thereto to the extent allowed by applicable law. This choice of law does not deprive you of the protection afforded to you under any laws that cannot be derogated from by agreement under the law of your jurisdiction. Entrants from Germany may also bring court proceedings in Germany with regard to claims and causes of action which arise out of or in connection with this Promotion or any Prize awarded.

By participating, each entrant agrees, except where prohibited under applicable law and without limiting any statutory rights available for consumers: (i) that any and all disputes the entrant may have with, or claims entrant may have against, the Released Parties relating to, arising out of or connected in any way with (a) the Promotion, (b) the awarding or redemption of any prize, and/or (c) the determination of the scope or applicability of this agreement to arbitrate, will be resolved exclusively by final and binding arbitration administered by JAMS and conducted before a sole arbitrator in accordance with the rules of JAMS; (ii) this arbitration agreement is made pursuant to a transaction involving interstate commerce, and shall be governed by the United States Federal Arbitration Act (“FAA“), 9 U.S.C. §§ 1-16; (iii) the arbitration shall be held in Fairfax Country, Virginia, United States; (iv) the arbitrator’s decision shall be controlled by the terms and conditions of these Official Rules and any of the other agreements referenced herein that the applicable entrant may have entered into in connection with the Promotion; (v) the arbitrator shall apply Virginia law consistent with the FAA and applicable statutes of limitations, national public policy provisions and shall honor claims of privilege recognized at law; (vi) there shall be no authority for any claims to be arbitrated on a class or representative basis, arbitration can decide only entrant’s and/or Sponsor’s individual claims; the arbitrator may not consolidate or join the claims of other persons or parties who may be similarly situated; (vii) the arbitrator shall not have the power to award punitive damages against the entrant or Sponsor; (viii) in the event that the administrative fees and deposits that must be paid to initiate arbitration against Sponsor exceed $125 USD, and entrant is unable (or not required under the rules of JAMS) to pay any fees and deposits that exceed this amount, Sponsor agrees to pay them and/or forward them on entrant’s behalf, subject to ultimate allocation by the arbitrator; (ix) if the entrant is able to demonstrate that the costs of arbitration will be prohibitive as compared to the costs of litigation, Sponsor will pay as much of entrant’s filing and hearing fees in connection with the arbitration as the arbitrator deems necessary to prevent the arbitration from being cost-prohibitive; and (x) with the exception of subpart (vi) above, if any part of this arbitration provision is deemed to be invalid, unenforceable or illegal, or otherwise conflicts with the rules of JAMS, then the balance of this arbitration provision shall remain in effect and shall be construed in accordance with its terms as if the invalid, unenforceable, illegal or conflicting provision were not contained herein. If, however, subpart (vi) is found to be invalid, unenforceable or illegal, then the entirety of this arbitration provision shall be null and void, and neither entrant nor Sponsor shall be entitled to arbitrate their dispute. Each entrant hereby irrevocably submits to personal jurisdiction in Fairfax County, Virginia, and irrevocably waives any objection or claim that San Francisco, CA, United States is an inconvenient forum. For more information on JAMS and/or the rules of JAMS, visit their website at www.jamsadr.com.

SEVERANCE: If any provision(s) of these Terms and Conditions (or any part thereof) are held to be invalid or unenforceable, all remaining provisions (or any part thereof) hereof will remain in full force and effect.

The original version of these terms and conditions is drafted in the English language. If these terms and conditions are translated into any other language, the English language version shall prevail.

TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM: By participating, you release Twitter and Instagram, and their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, partners, employees, directors, agents, advertising agencies, from any and against any and all injury, loss or damage caused or claimed to be caused by your participation in the Sweepstakes and/or the acceptance, awarding, receipt, use and/or misuse of the prize. Any information you submit online is to the Sponsor, and not to Twitter or Instagram. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Twitter or Instagram.

PRIVACY: Any personal information you submit will be subject to the Sponsor’s Global Privacy Statement posted at http://www1.hilton.com/en_US/hi/customersupport/privacy-policy.do. In particular, please see the sections “Co-Sponsors of Promotions” and “Marketing and Communications” . By submitting an entry, you acknowledge that the information you submit will be transmitted to and stored on servers located in the United States. though this does not constitute consent under data protection law (where these laws are applicable). If you are an EEA resident, please refer to our separate EU Privacy Notice for a brief overview of the relevant information regarding our processing of your personal information, including on the implementation of appropriate safeguards for international data transfers.

WINNER NAMES: A list of winner names will be available for 90 days after the Promotion Period. To request a list of winner names, email [email protected]

SPONSOR: Hilton Domestic Operating Company Inc., 7930 Jones Branch Drive, McLean, VA 22102 USA

Nothing in these Official Rules limits or excludes the liability of the Promotion Entities for fraud or for death or personal injury caused by the negligence of the Promotion Entities. Your statutory rights are not affected.