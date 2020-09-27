Qatar Airways Introduces Free Internet For All (Temporarily)

Qatar Airways is offering passengers 100 days of completely free Super Wi-Fi on-board to celebrate the fact that more than 100 of its aircraft are equipped with high-speed broadband: From September 25, 2020 to January 2, 2021, passengers can connect Connect with family, friends and colleagues for free via Wi-Fi. Qatar Airways now operates the largest number of high-speed broadband aircraft in Asia, the Middle East and North Africa.

More than 100 Qatar Airways aircraft have been equipped with high-speed super Wi-Fi based on the award-winning GX Aviation technology from global satellite mobile operator Inmarsat since the service was launched in 2018. Qatar Airways passengers on GX Aviation flights normally receive up to an hour of free Super Wi-Fi service, plus the option to purchase full-flight access if more time is needed online.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said: “In these challenging times, Qatar Airways continues to lead and innovate, offering passengers the five-star experience they have come to expect from the world’s best airline. We are proud to offer high-speed broadband internet to all loyal passengers from departure to arrival. Not only does this illustrate Qatar Airways’ exceptional five-star service at a time when market demands are being used by other airlines to reduce their Wi-Fi offerings – it also proves that our mission is to serve people around the world to connect, is not limited to mere travel. We know how important it has been to be connected at all times, especially in the last few months, whether on the ground or 35,000 feet in the air . “