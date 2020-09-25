Did You Know Emirates Offers A Student Discount?

Emirates has launched a campaign to make it a little cheaper for students to travel with the company.

Whether students are going to the country of study or back home, they get a 10 percent discount on Economy tickets and a 5 percent discount on Business Class tickets. In addition, they can carry 10kg additional baggage, on top of the standard allowance. It is also possible to change the reservation up to 7 days before the trip.

Family members travelling with the student also receive the discount if they travel on the same reservation. Tickets must be ordered before 31 October 2020 with the discount code: STUDENT. To be able to travel on the ticket, you must show a valid student card or other confirmation that you have been admitted to the programme.

The reservation must be made on this website, where you will also find further information about the offer.

Terms