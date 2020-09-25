Did You Know Emirates Offers A Student Discount?

Emirates has launched a campaign to make it a little cheaper for students to travel with the company.
Whether students are going to the country of study or back home, they get a 10 percent discount on Economy tickets and a 5 percent discount on Business Class tickets. In addition, they can carry 10kg additional baggage, on top of the standard allowance. It is also possible to change the reservation up to 7 days before the trip.
Family members travelling with the student also receive the discount if they travel on the same reservation. Tickets must be ordered before 31 October 2020 with the discount code: STUDENT. To be able to travel on the ticket, you must show a valid student card or other confirmation that you have been admitted to the programme.
The reservation must be made on this website, where you will also find further information about the offer.
Terms
- Eligibility : This offer is available for full-time students between 18 and 32 years old who hold a valid student ID from an accredited school or university of higher education. Students must present their student ID or university acceptance letter at check-in. Accompanying family members in the same booking are also eligible for this offer.
- Travel validity This offer is valid for travel up to 12 months.
- Booking period This offer is valid for new bookings until 31 October 2020.
- Free date change validity One free date change within 7 days of departure. A fee of USD 50 will be charged for any subsequent changes. Any difference in fares will also be charged.
- Baggage allowance Extra 10 kg allowance or 1 extra piece of baggage, whichever applies
