British Airways Extends ‘Book With Confidence’

British Airways’ ‘Book With Confidence’ commitment was due expire today (30th September 2020), but has now been extended to include bookings made by 13th October 2020.

“Our book with confidence commitment

We know how important it is for you to have flexibility.

Our book with confidence commitment means you have the option to change your booking date and destination or even cancel it completely. And with our protective measures on the ground and in the air, you’ll be safe every step of the way.”

As you can see below, the terms on the BA website have been updated to include the new dates:

Changing your booking

You can change the dates and destination of your booking without incurring a change fee, although you will need to pay any difference in price (applies to bookings made from 3 March until 13 October 2020 for journeys that are due to have been completed by 31 August 2021). Change booking Terms and Conditions

Cancelling your booking

If you decide you no longer want to travel, you can cancel your booking and we’ll give you a voucher to the same value for a future booking (applies to bookings made from 3 March until 13 October 2020 for journeys that are due to have been completed by 31 August 2021). Cancellation Terms and Conditions

Bottom line

It was inevitable that BA would extend Book With Confidence, given the continuing uncertainty around travel. It would be reasonable to expect that the expiry date will be pushed forward again in a couple of weeks.