Fly Business Class for Economy Prices With Deals From Luxury Flight Club

If you are interested in flying business class for economy prices, Luxury Flight Club is well worth a look.

“Don’t you love the luxury of flying in the premium cabins? Business class tickets can be ridiculously expensive though. But it is possible to fly business class for an economy class price. Sometimes the airlines have a sale for business class. And occasionally you have these amazing error-fares you can grab for a fantastic price. Finding those low priced fares is what I love to do! I used to post these fares regularly on a couple of websites/forums and other flyers seem to book them regularly. To make it easier for people I started a mailing list called the Luxury Flight Club. Everyone can join for free by entering your email address on https://luxuryflightclub.com/ and confirming your subscription in your mailbox. When you join, you can expect 2 business class deals in your mailbox every week. In every deal alert you’ll find some booking links, booking information and a seat example. Gold Members receive more deal alerts ánd they receive first class alerts.”

Gold membership

As well as a free option, Luxury Flight Club also offers a paid Gold membership subscription.

Benefits of Gold membership:

4+ deal alerts every week

Get all deal alerts

Error fare alerts

First class deal alerts

Receive all deals first in your mail

Receive all premium deals

30-day money back guarantee

Gold Membership costs €4,95/month but you can try it for 30 days. If you decide it’s not for you, you’ll get a full refund – no questions asked.

Bottom line

If you have been interested in points/miles/’travel hacking’ for a while, you will probably already have your own methods for finding cheap flights, but an additional resource is never a bad thing. For beginners in particular though, Luxury Flight Club really could be very useful.

Regardless, you can sign up for free (and try Gold for 30 days too), so can check it out for yourself risk-free and see if it’s something you find useful.

