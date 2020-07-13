Competition: Win A ‘Mad Dog’ Part Of Aviation History, Thanks To Aviationtag

In the eighties and nineties, the MD80 gained cult status at American Airlines. Connoisseurs and fans affectionately dubbed it “Mad Dog”. Its other nickname, “Super 80”, was even used in adverts: “Have a super day”, “The Super 80’s are coming!” or “Super 80 for the Eighties” were

the slogans the MD80 embarked on its high-flying career to in the eighties.

Backbone of the American Airlines fleet

At the height of this career, the twinjet with its distinctive rear engines and gleaming aluminium finish was the backbone of all American Airlines short and medium-haul flights. Following the success of the test phase, the airline had ordered 260 “Mad Dogs” in the early 1980s.

(c) American Airlines

At the turn of the millennium, these were joined by another 103 aircraft from the takeover of Trans World Airlines, and from then on, around a third of all versions of this famous plane ever produced flew for American Airlines. From 2003 onwards, the airline slowly but surely sent the planes into their hard-earned retirement. The last passenger flight of an MD80 took to the skies from Dallas/Fort Worth on 4 September 2019 with flight number AA80, flying to Chicago O’Hare.

American Airlines’ MD-80 partially lives on thanks to Aviationtag

However, one of American Airlines’ MD-80s lives on… and you can own a piece.

9,000 unique pieces of a limited Aviationtag edition were made from the fuselage of an MD-80 with the registration N922TW. The edition is officially licensed by American Airlines and, thanks to almost 20 years of retirement under the New Mexico desert sun, comes in a unique retro look.

To make the tags, the aircraft was disassembled and parts of the outer skin were cut at Aviationtag’s very own factory in Cologne, until they could be punched into the distinct Aviationtag® shape. The final step in this upcycling process was precision printing. Each of the strictly

limited-edition Aviationtags features the aircraft type, registration number and edition number. Each Aviationtag may vary from other serial numbers in terms of its thickness/colour/etc and is one of a kind.

The data printed on the tags even allows registered users to be identified. This custom Lost & Found Service provided by Aviationtag has already made it possible to reunite many a lost Aviationtag and attached bunch of keys with their owners.

Cover picture: (c) Aviationtag