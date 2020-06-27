LAST CHANCE – Cheap Marriott Points Sale Ends Soon

The latest promotion from Marriott Bonvoy offers a 60% bonus when you buy or gift 2,000+ points. This promotion ends soon – 30th June 2020, to be precise.

Since the regular price is 1.25 US cents per point, this bonus will bring your per point cost down to 0.78 cents.

Does it Make Sense?

As always, you can sometimes save money on hotel stays by buying points and immediately redeeming them for award nights (most often in low category and high category hotels)

As a reminder, this is Marriott’s award chart…

Remember that all hotels are currently pricing at off-peak rates, if you book by 30th June 2020 and stay by 31st July 2020.

You can also convert 60,000 points into 25,000 miles. Buying 60,000 points would cost you $468. On a per mile basis, that works out to 1.54p. This would be a horrible price for Avios or Virgin miles, but is worth considering for small top ups of Alaska, Turkish, Cathay Pacific, etc.

Of course, with travel still largely on pause, you might not be in the mood to book hotel stays or add to your mileage balance…

Don’t Forget to Try for Cashback

You might also be able to earn some cashback when buying Marriott points. Click here to reread this post on how it can be done…

Terms & Conditions