LAST CHANCE – Cheap Marriott Points Sale Ends Soon

The latest promotion from Marriott Bonvoy offers a 60% bonus when you buy or gift 2,000+ points. This promotion ends soon – 30th June 2020, to be precise.
Since the regular price is 1.25 US cents per point, this bonus will bring your per point cost down to 0.78 cents.
Does it Make Sense?
As always, you can sometimes save money on hotel stays by buying points and immediately redeeming them for award nights (most often in low category and high category hotels)
As a reminder, this is Marriott’s award chart…
Remember that all hotels are currently pricing at off-peak rates, if you book by 30th June 2020 and stay by 31st July 2020.
You can also convert 60,000 points into 25,000 miles. Buying 60,000 points would cost you $468. On a per mile basis, that works out to 1.54p. This would be a horrible price for Avios or Virgin miles, but is worth considering for small top ups of Alaska, Turkish, Cathay Pacific, etc.
Of course, with travel still largely on pause, you might not be in the mood to book hotel stays or add to your mileage balance…
Don’t Forget to Try for Cashback
You might also be able to earn some cashback when buying Marriott points. Click here to reread this post on how it can be done…
Terms & Conditions
- Transactions must be completed between 9:00 AM ET May 18, 2020 and 11:59 PM ET June 30, 2020 to be eligible for the 60% bonus points offer with a minimum purchase of 2,000 points.
- Purchased points do not count towards Marriott Bonvoy Elite status.
- A member may purchase or receive as a gift from another member a combined maximum of 100,000 points during the promotional period only. Points that have been already purchased or received as a gift in 2020 are included in the 100,000 points limit.
- Points may be purchased in increments of 1,000, with a minimum purchase of 2,000 points required.
- Points can be purchased at a rate of $12.50 (USD) per 1,000 points.
- Points purchases will be processed up to 7 business days after purchase.
- Base points purchased will be deposited into members’ accounts first. Bonus points will be deposited up to 48 hours after that initial deposit.
- You must be a member in good standing to both purchase and receive points.
- A new member may purchase points thirty (30) days after enrollment if their Marriott Bonvoy account reflects qualifying activity as described in the Marriott Bonvoy Program Rules. After ninety (90) days from enrollment, a new member is eligible to purchase points regardless of their account activity.
- Once points have been purchased or gifted, no refunds will be permitted.
- Purchasing points using a Marriott Bonvoy™ co-brand credit card will earn points as an everyday purchase.
- This offer is valid only for points purchased through the promotion’s Buy Points or Gift Points pages.
