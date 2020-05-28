Hilton Points Sale Extended for 7 Days

The current Hilton Honors Points ‘Flash Sale’ offering a 100% bonus when you buy 10,000 or more points was due to end today (27th May 2020) – but has now been extended until 3rd June 2020.

Points usually cost 1 US cents each, so this promotion reduces that cost to 0.5 US cents.

Does this deal make sense?

Since Hilton Honors moved to a dynamic pricing model, it can be tricky to regularly obtain much more than 0.5 cents in value from your Hilton points. Over on InsideFlyer UK, Craig took a look at the value of an Honors point and came to the conclusion that they are only worth 0.4 cents (0.33p).

That said, there are still ways to come out ahead by buying points during this promo. Some of the best ways to obtain outsized value from your Hilton Points (when travel returns) are:

High-end properties such as the Conrad Maldives

Peak season at hotels still respecting a cap on standard room reward pricing

Fifth night free award bookings for Silver, Gold and Diamond members

Hotels costing 5,000, 10,000 or sometimes 20,000 points per night (there aren’t too many good ones left)

Earn Cashback

If you do want to make a purchase, don’t forget to re-read this post about how you can earn cashback when buying points from hotel chains such as Hilton.

Do you ever buy Hilton Honors points? Let us know in the comments section…