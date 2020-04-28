SeatSpy Goes Live – Lock In Discounted Membership Now!

SeatSpy is a new and super simple tool for finding airline miles reward availability. The tool is now out of Beta and is offering memberships at competitive prices.

We have previously written about SeatSpy on InsideFlyer. SeatSpy is an online tool to help you find reward availability with four different airlines – British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, KLM and Air France.

If you want to be one of the first to secure membership, SeatSpy is currently offering a discount that lasts forever…

Membership Tiers

In future, ‘Premium’ membership will cost £2.99 a month, but if you buy it now, you can get it for just £1.99 a month – for life!.

Premium membership allows you to have up to four active alerts set up. In addition, you can use the “where can in go” feature, which will help you figure out what you can use your points/miles for within a given time period. SeatSpy will also update your alerts every hour, and will soon be able to send you notifications about the monitored journeys on WhatsApp! You are also guaranteed access to be able to monitor travel with new airlines being added in the future.

You can try the Premium membership for free for 3 months before deciding if it is worth the money to you. If you start your trial now, you can continue to secure the reduced prices forever.

‘First Class’ membership can be locked in for £2.99 a month and offers live updates on (unlimited) monitored flights by text message.

There is still a free membership available to everyone. The membership is called ‘Economy’ and is limited to daily alerts with just British Airways.

Buy your membership, or create a free account using this link!

NB: The reduced prices are valid until 27 May, after which normal prices will apply.

Main image by Karen Arnold