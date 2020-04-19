Dontrush challenge brings positivity to aviation

Amid all the bad news due to the COVID-19 outbreak, people yearn for some positivity. That also goes for the aviation industry of course. The so-called #dontrush challenge seems to be a very successful attempt that produces some entertaining video footage on social media.

#dontrush challenge

Momenteel komen de mensen niet veel buiten. Social distancing maakt het nog lastiger om echt met elkaar in contact te komen. De #dontrush challenge daagt mensen op een ludieke manier uit om zichzelf toch om te toveren voor een dagje weg of een normale werkdag. En dat kan allemaal zonder het huis te hoeven verlaten. Een groep vrienden of collega’s plakt vervolgens hun filmpjes achter elkaar. Dit alles wordt begeleid door het nummer Don’t Rush door Young T & Bugsey ft. Headie One.

Around the world people are confined to their homes and workplaces. And as in most countries social contacts should be avoided as much as possible, it becomes hard to stay in touch with your loved ones. The #dontrush challenge helps families, friends and co-workers to get ready for a social call or regular work day, without leaving their living room. Everyone films their part of the challenge. Oh, and don’t forget the accompanying song called ‘Don’t Rush’ by Young T & Bugsey ft. Headie One.

Delta & American Airlines

The filmed challenges are not published / approved by the airlines themselves, but rather by individual co-worker groups. Despite that, many airlines have joined thet #dontrush challenge. Of course, Delta and American Airlines also joined the party. You can see some of the clips below. You can view other #dontrush clips on YouTube and this blog by Staff Traveller.