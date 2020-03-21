SeatSpy: reward flight availability search made easy!

You have finally saved up enough miles, only to find that the job is merely halfway done. As most of you know finding reward flight availability can be a nightmare with some airlines. The new SeatSpy Reward Flight search may finally change with just one click.

Spending your miles can often be even harder than earning them in the first place. The airlines are constantly coming up with new ways for us to earn miles through everything from credit card spend to grocery shopping. When it comes to spending the miles, however, the same airlines are far less helpful. Enter SeatSpy, the latest reward availability search engine to enter the market.

SeatSpy makes it easier than ever to find reward availability with Air France, British Airways, KLM and Virgin Atlantic. SeatSpy is by no means the first reward search engine to market, but it’s one of the easiest, fastest and most user-friendly we’ve seen so far.

SeatSpy is currently in beta version, but you can start using it right away. It’s even completely free to use for the time being.

Reward flight availability search

SeatSpy offers two different ways of searching for reward flights.

The first option is to search for availability between two specific airports or cities. With just one click SeatSpy will give you all available flights for the next year. You can also narrow your search to only return specific cabins, one way or return flights, and only flights with a minimum number of available seats. For British Airways, SeatSpy will also tell you which flights are Peak Fare and Off-Peak Fare.

Fixed dates, but don’t really care where you’re going? SeatSpy can also give you all available destination within a specified date range. In the example below, I’ve searched for any available destination in First Class with British Airways from March 1st to May 31st.

Create alerts

If you cannot find availability for your desired dates or destinations, you can use SeatSpy to create alerts that will notify you when seats become available. What I really like about the alert feature is that you can specify a range of dates and multiple cabins within a single alert. With other search engines, you often have to create alerts for every single flight and cabin.

Hassle-free reward flights search with SeatSpy

SeatSpy is arguably one of the best reward flight search engines we have seen so far. Although it’s still in beta and not officially launched, it works surprisingly well. It’s fast and easy to use, and for now, completely free of charge.

Cover photo: Josh Hallett from Winter Haven, FL, USA