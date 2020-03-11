Qatar Airways’ Generous New Change / Cancellation Policy Is Good News For Travelers

Over the weekend Qatar Airways introduced a new policy for passengers who wish to change or cancel their flights due to concerns about coronavirus. Many airlines are still only applying waivers to specific routes, or including potentially confusing terms and conditions, so it’s good to see Qatar Airways take the ‘right’ approach here:

“Qatar Airways has launched a new commercial policy to provide customers with maximum flexibility to suit their travel plans. Passengers that have booked or will book flights for travel up to 30 June 2020 will be offered the flexibility to change their travel plans free of charge by altering the dates of their booking or exchanging their ticket for a travel voucher valid for one year. Both changes apply up to three days prior to departure.”

The key points are:

Change fees are waived for all reservations until 30th June 2020

Changes can be made up until 3 days before travel

If you prefer to cancel, you can choose a travel voucher valid for 1 year

The policy applies to existing tickets, not just new bookings.

