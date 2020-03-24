Health certificate required for entering Thailand

Around the world, more and more measures are being implemented to prevent the spread of the COVID-16 virus.

The Thai authorities have announced that all travelers, regardless of nationality, must be able to present a health declaration upon entry or transit into Thailand.

The statement must be issued at least 72 hours before departure and document that the traveler is not infected with COVID-19. In addition, as a traveler, you must have travel insurance with a minimum cover of $ 100,000. The insurance must also cover COVID-19 related incidents.

The new rules came into effect on March 22 at 5 p.m. 00:00 Thai time.