Travel Activities and Services by Klook

What is Klook?

Klook is a world-leading travel activities and services booking platform, offering 100,000+ experiences in more than 350 destinations worldwide. The one-stop platform offers travellers the chance to experience the most iconic activities in their destinations, many of which are grouped into five popular categories;

Attractions & Shows

Activities & Experiences

Best Foods

Tours & Sightseeing

Local Transfers & WiFi

They partner directly with over 10,000 travel service providers worldwide, including names like Disneyland Paris, Legoland California and Big Bus Tours.

Where is Klook available?

Klook offers experiences in 350+ locations worldwide, including North America, Europe, East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, Africa, South Asia and Middle East.

Some Examples

It’s all very well me rambling on about the variety and discounts (I hadn’t even mentioned that, yet!) but you want to see some real world examples of the types of experience available at the best prices with discounts of up to 60%.

Take New York as a great example of a typical tourist destination for travelers from all over the world. Top of the popularity list is the Explorer Pass.

Klook.com With options for 3,4,5 or 7 activities from over 45 attractions including Hop On Hop Off bus tours, Empire State Building and Yankee Stadium this is an awesome way to see many of the best bits of New York. You have up to 30 days to enjoy your chosen number of attractions once the pass is activated.

At the other side of the Atlantic, and the top pick for Paris is the Paris Museum Pass

Klook.com With options for 2, 4 or 6 days this pass gets you into over 50 museums and monuments in Paris and surrounding areas. Save money to visit the Louvre and Palace of Versailles amongst many others, and save time by not queueing to purchase tickets at each museum.

Straying further afield, to my favourite South East Asia destination and Singapore. Klook’s most popular attraction is Universal Studios Singapore on Sentosa Island. Get a 1 day ticket, which includes a Klook exclusive free shuttle bus from Harbourfront MRT station.

Klook.com [A tip from personal experience here: Think about if you *really* all want to ride the big rides together before joining a long queue. We elected not to on a few, and joined the separate ‘single riders’ line. We always all got on a ride within 15 minutes maximum. This was at a time when the main queues were up to 2 hours waiting time. While you’re on Sentosa, I’d also highly recommend the Skyline Luge]

How about something a bit more practical for my next pick:

Klook.com OK, the kids aren’t going to be as excited about this one, but any savings off this super-practical but rather pricey airport transfer option are to be welcomed. Do ensure you enter the correct dates for your travel, as some of the cheapest options are fixed to a specific day. If you enter your travel dates, the website will only offer those that are valid for that date (i.e. you can’t buy a 30 day advance ticket for tomorrow!).

How to book

Here’s the clever part. While you can book using the website, the majority* of Klook’s customers find and book their travel services using the Klook mobile app. The delivery of the voucher is dependant on the service booked. Some require a printed voucher or to collect a ticket, but more and more are delivered by electronic means; either an emailed voucher or QR codes directly accessible from within the Klook app.

There are 41 currencies supported. This allows users to select the local currency or their preferred currency.

*75% of bookings made via mobile platform according to Klook’s data