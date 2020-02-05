Review: Sheraton Saigon Hotel & Towers

InsideFlyer Germany Editor, Steffen, was recently in Ho Chi Minh City and decided to check out the Sheraton Saigon Hotel & Towers – here are his thoughts about the hotel:

The Sheraton Saigon Hotel & Towers is the ideal hotel for a stay in Ho Chi Minh City – I was recently in this vibrant metropolis and was able to find the perfect home base for exploring the city at the Sheraton Saigon.

The Sheraton Saigon Hotel & Towers

Location, location, location – that best describes the location of the Sheraton Saigon Hotel & Towers! Located right in the heart of Ho Chi Minh City, the hotel is the perfect starting point to explore the (in my opinion, completely underestimated) city. Most of the city’s sights can be reached within 10 minutes on foot, and there are also many delicious restaurants, bars and cafés near the hotel.

For Platinum members of Marriott Bonvoy, check-in takes place in the Sheraton Club Lounge. We were checked in by the friendly and helpful club manager who informed us about a very nice upgrade to an executive suite.

Executive Suite at the Sheraton Saigon Hotel & Towers

Our Executive Suite upgrade delighted us in all respects: not only did it offer more than enough space for us with over 60 square meters, it had also been recently renovated.

Light colours dominate the suite, mixed with bright pictures on the walls. The new design, which is inspired by the lotus flower, combines classic local elements with modern, international interior design and technology.

As of January 2020, 376 of the 494 rooms at the Sheraton Saigon Hotel & Towers have already been renovated and offer the new design.

The heart of the suite is the spacious living room with a comfortable seating area and a desk. A very beautifully arranged welcome amenity was already waiting for us, with sweet treats and white wine. During the following days, the hotel surprised us every evening with a little something in the room, be it as a sweet bedtime treat or a small nightcap in the form of gin and tonic.

From the living room, you enter into the cozy bedroom with a very comfortable bed. A dressing room leads to the bathroom, which has both a shower and a bathtub.

Breakfast at the Sheraton Saigon Hotel & Towers

Breakfast is served daily until 10:30 in the Saigon Café at the Sheraton Saigon Hotel. There is a large selection of hot and cold dishes – both Western and Asian. We particularly like the idea of the ‘donut wall’ in combination with the fresh Vietnamese coffee. However, the fresh omelettes, which are cooked to perfection, are also highly recommended. The service was always very attentive and courteous.

Pro tip: You have to ask specifically for freshly squeezed orange juice at the juice station, only regular juice is on the counter.

Sheraton Club Lounge

On the 5th floor of the hotel is the very spacious Club Lounge, to which you have access as a Marriott Bonvoy Platinum (or higher elite) guest, or if you have booked a Club room. The lounge impresses with plenty of space – there are various seating options for relaxing, working and eating. If you want to sit quietly, you will find the perfect place in the gallery on the 1st floor of the lounge.

Coffee, drinks and snacks are available throughout the day in the lounge. In the morning, breakfast is served in the lounge – similar to the restaurant, but with less variety. Afternoon tea can be enjoyed between 14:00 and 16:30, before the evening happy hour is laid out between 17:00 and 20:00. In addition to beer and wine, there are also spirits and hot and cold snacks. You can also choose from a small menu with three freshly prepared dishes every day.

Wine bar

If you are looking for the perfect sunset spot in Ho Chi Minh City, you will also find it at the Sheraton Saigon Hotel & Towers. On the 23rd floor of the hotel is Wine Bar – a great rooftop bar that not only offers a great view of the city, but is also protected by a roof in the event of rain. The drinks are delicious and there is even a happy hour between 5:00 pm and 8:00 pm, where you only pay around 7 euros for a cocktail.

Swimming Pool

The hotel pool, like the Club Lounge, is on the fifth floor. Here you can do your laps in peace and relax afterwards on a lounger – maybe with a drink.

A version of this article first appeared on InsideFlyer Germany.