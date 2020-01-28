SAS AIRBUS A350 – Ingegerd Viking to take take off on first flight

The first of SAS eight Airbus A350s, Ingegerd Viking, is to fly its inaugural flight, SK943, today from Copenhagen to Chicago. On each flight, a total of 300 travellers can look forward to a comfortable flight, including a cabin with new seat models and unique, customized SAS solutions.

Showcasing innovative technologies and design, the new A350 offers a new and more sustainable way of traveling long haul, to and from Scandinavia.

The premiere flight will be celebrated at events in Copenhagen at Kastrup International Airport and in Chicago at O’Hare International Airport.

The aircraft is one of our biggest investments, enabling us to provide an outstanding travel experience. We look forward to welcome travelers on board this state-of the-art aircraft. With this aircraft we reduce the fuel consumption compared with the aircraft it replaces, which means reduced carbon emissions by up to 30 percent. Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO, SAS

It will be based at the SAS hub at Copenhagen Airport and will operate on seven routes during the first year, including Chicago, Beijing, New York, Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong and San Francisco.

In total, as a part the modernisation of the short and long-haul fleet, SAS will take delivery of new Airbus A320neo (80), Airbus A330 Enhanced (5), Airbus A350 (8), and Airbus A321LR (3) aircraft before the end of 2023.