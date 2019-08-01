A Look At the New Hyatt Place Page Hotel

Antelope Canyon and Horseshoe Bend have been on my mom and I’s list for awhile now. With the 2019 World of Hyatt Category Changes, the new Hyatt Place Page/Lake Powell dropped from Category 4 to a Category 3. As a result, it would only be 12,000 World of Hyatt Points for a stay. This is a pretty good deal as hotels in the Page area are quite expensive.

Redemption

With tax, the rate for our desired dates were about $250 a night. We booked for the end of May which is peak season for Antelope Canyon. Regardless, I think that’s a bit pricey for a 3 star Hyatt Place!

I thought 12,000 World of Hyatt Points wasn’t a bad use, as I’d be getting value of over 2 cents per point! We ended up booking two nights to explore Antelope Canyon + Horseshoe Bend.

Arrival at the Hyatt Place Page/Lake Powell

We booked two rooms, and were quickly checked in by Marques. He assigned us 2 rooms next to each other on the 3rd floor but they, unfortunately, had a very depressing view of the parking lot and apartment complex across.

We walked around the property and found a nice fire pit overlooking the red rocks.

We went back to the front desk to see if we could get a room on the view side of the property. Josh told us to come back in the morning and we could switch to rooms with a view for our 2nd night. He said that as a Discoverist member from World of Hyatt, we are eligible for a complimentary view upgrade.

The next morning, Suzanne was at the front desk and gladly switched us to rooms with views just a few doors down from our original room. Suzanne was super nice and one of the nicest front desk agents I’ve encountered in my years of travel! Additionally, she let us know that we were supposed to receive two water bottles per room due to our Discoverist status. She was shocked we didn’t get it at check in so she gave us 4 bottles. In addition, she also gave us a card to claim water bottles at the little sundries store before we checked out.

The Room

The room is quite spacious, featuring two queen sized beds as well as a full size sofa that could turn into a sofabed. For a Hyatt Place, I thought the furnishings in the room were of fairly good quality. The beds and pillows were pretty comfortable for a good nights rest. I was very happy to see that the AC unit wasn’t a wall unit attached to the window, which most hotels of this caliber offer.

The view from the 2nd room, was much better. 🙂

A mini fridge was provided in the room. Additionally, tea and coffee were available. Ice machines were located on each floor as well as laundry facilities.

The bathroom offered shampoo and conditioner, but no body lotion which annoyed me! I asked housekeeping for lotion and they did provide me with a bottle thankfully.

The Hyatt Place showcases its low-end attributes in the shower. The shower fixtures are quite cheap and the water pipe was literally falling apart from the wall already in our first room. Thankfully, the second room was a bit better.

Weather Issues

Unfortunately, the day before our Lower Antelope Canyon tour, it rained quite a bit and there was still a chance of rain on the day of our tour. So, we were notified the evening before our tour that we were cancelled. 🙁 Apparently, Lower Antelope Canyon tours get canceled more often than the others as water from miles away flows into the canyon.

All the tours of Upper + Lower Antelope Canyon were sold out the following day. But not to worry! We booked a tour of Antelope Canyon X, and it turned out to be great! You get a feeling of both Lower + Upper Antelope Canyon as you get to see both the A shape, and V shaped canyons.

Amenities

There’s a small fitness center on the first floor, as well as an outdoor pool!

Breakfast

Breakfast was served from 6:30am to 9am on the weekdays during our stay. It was a decent buffet spread, with some fresh fruit, breads, eggs and potatoes. They also offered bacon on our first night and ham on the second night.

The bacon was really good! Also, they used real mugs and silverware which was a nice sight to see as typical hotels of this caliber use plastic cutlery and paper cups.

Dining

We ended up eating dinner one night in the lobby bar, and it was pretty decent. The carnitas tacos were my favorite. The bar is open til about midnight every night. It’s nice to have food options when staying in a small town!

Late Checkout

With Discoverist status, it says you can extend your stay until 2PM upon request (subject to availability at some locations). My Antelope Canyon tour ended at 12 PM (normal checkout), and I thought it would be nice to come back to the room and freshen up. So, I asked for 2PM checkout and Suzanne said it would be no problem. Awesome!

The Verdict

Overall, the Hyatt Place Page/Lake Powell was a very comfortable place to stay while visiting Antelope Canyon and Horseshoe Bend. It is probably one of the best options in the Page, AZ area (unless you can fork over 2k+ a night for the beautiful Amangiri nearby #BucketList). If my travels ever bring me back to the area I will definitely consider staying here again!

