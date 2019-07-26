Which Credit Cards are Best for Back to School?

Summer is almost over which means that it’s time to purchase school supplies for the kids or maybe even yourself. August is the biggest month of the year for office supply sales because there is so much demand for them. This post highlights the best cards for back to school purchases.

Business cards dominate back to school purchases because most students need office supplies to fill their backpacks with. Furthermore, office supplies are a very niche category because not all businesses (or consumers) need them.

Chase Ink Business Cash

Sign-Up Bonus: 50,000 Ultimate Rewards (UR) points for $3,000 spend in 3 months.

Earning: 5x UR points at Office Supply Stores; 5x UR points for cable, TV, internet, and phone bills; 2x UR points at Gas Stations and Restaurants

Perks: None

Annual Fee: $0

The Chase Ink Business Cash is my first choice for office supply purchases. That is because you earn 5x UR points at office supply stores like Staples and Office Depot. I love this card because it has no annual fee and it earns valuable UR points in multiple unique categories.

American Express Blue Business Plus

Sign-Up Bonus: None

Earning: 2x Membership Rewards (MR) points on the first $50,000 in purchases per year; one point thereafter

Perks: Standard American Express

Annual Fee: $0

The American Express Blue Business Plus earns 2x points on the first $50,000 in annual expenses. American Express fans would love this card because it earns more on office supply stores than any other MR-earning card. The Blue Business Plus is also a great card for varied and general spend.

Do not use the Blue Business Plus for gift cards because you will not receive the 2x points (or any at all). Simply use the card at the office supply store and you will receive the points.

Moreover, this card is eligible for Amex Offers. Many Amex Offers are for online purchases and many of the biggest office supply stores have offers. You can use this card alongside an Amex Offer and save even more that way.

American Express Blue Business Cash

Sign-Up Bonus: None

Earning: 2% cash back on the first $50,000 in purchases per year; 1% thereafter

Perks: Standard American Express

Annual Fee: $0

The American Express Blue Business Cash (BBC) is the cash back version of the Blue Business Plus. It earns 2% cash back on the first $50,000 in annual expenses. This is the same earning structure as the Blue Business Plus, except that it earns cash back.

The BBC card replaced the discontinued Simply Business Cash card in July 2019. It has a better earning structure for general expenses, but it earns 60% less for office supplies. Nonetheless, 2% is better than 0%.

Barclays Jet Blue Business Card

Sign-Up Bonus: 60,000 True Blue points for $1,000 spend in 3 months

Earning: 6x points for Jet Blue flights; 2x points at Office Supply Stores and Restaurants; one point for non-bonus category spend

Perks: Mosaic Elite Status, $100 Annual Statement Credit, 50% Discount for In-Flight Purchases, Free Checked Bags

Annual Fee: $99 (NOT waived the first year)

Jet Blue loyalists will love this card for traveling and back to school purchases. This underrated business card earns 2x points at office supply stores (and restaurants). It also earns 6x points on Jet Blue flights for when you take your next vacation or business trip.

The Barclays Jet Blue Business Card also offers a few hundred dollars’ worth of perks that make it a long-term keeper. The statement credit by itself is enough to justify the card’s annual fee. However, Mosaic Elite Status, the free checked bags, and the in-flight purchase discount are all great ways to save.

Target Red Card

Sign-Up Bonus: Varies

Earning: 5% off all purchases at Target

Perks: Also comes in a Debit card version with the same rewards

Annual Fee: $0

This might be a surprise for some, but the Target Red Card is a fantastic card for school and office supplies! It’s a great way to save 5% automatically on all purchases from the store, especially on top of Target’s annual back to school sales. These savings will not help you with traveling for less. However, saving money any way you can is beneficial.

This card also comes in a Debit format for those who do not want their credit pulled or an additional account. The debit version is like a reloadable prepaid card and it does not build credit.

Final Draw

The five cards in this post are some of the best for back to school purchases. Parents and students alike would love these cards because the rewards earned could be huge. Rewards earned could be the first steps to a Thanksgiving, Winter, or Spring Break trip with your family. Furthermore, the rewards could also help pay for an upcoming business trip.