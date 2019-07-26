My Stay in the Sheraton Dallas Downtown Executive Suite

About a month ago, I had the chance to visit Dallas for the first time. Being my first visit, I wanted to be right downtown and squeeze out some time for the sights and sounds of the city. A quick search and Sheraton Dallas downtown offered the best value, at Cat 4 and 25k points per night. I booked myself a standard King room, two nights for 50K Bonvoy points.

Sheraton Dallas Downtown – Getting there

An uneventful ride from Montreal to Dallas, followed by the DART train service brought me into Downtown Dallas without much hassle. Truth be told though, the train ride was a bit long. While I was glad to experience the train as first timer, I would suggest taking a taxi or ride share service (~$35 with UberX) from the airport to Dallas downtown.

Once at the St. Paul station (14th stop on the Orange line from DFW), it’s hard to miss the striking presence of the Sheraton.

Sheraton Dallas Downtown – Executive Suite

Sheraton Dallas is as comprehensive a hotel property I have seen. It boasts of everything from sports bar to rooftop pool, fitness center and a whopping 226,000 sq. ft of event space. For the purposes of this review, I will only cover the executive suite room and lounge.

As a lowly Marriott Gold, a pleasant surprise awaited me when I checked in on the mobile app, got upgraded from standard King to an Executive suite! I was assigned room 1042. Here is the layout of the suite;

The living room of the executive suite was minimalist and inviting with its cool colors. It offered enough amenities and had plenty of walking room to host guests or a mini meetup.

The walkway to the bedroom included a spacious wardrobe with standard locker and the entrance to the bathroom. Bathroom was well designed with a large stand in shower and vanity mirror with plenty of good lighting. Bathroom amenities however, were pretty average.

The executive suite bedroom came equipped with a King size bed, a sofa, full work desk, mini bar and coffee/water station.

Sheraton Dallas Downtown – Club Lounge

Thanks to a generous friend (Marriott Plat), I was able to experience the club lounge amenities. The Sheraton club was conveniently located on the second floor of the main building. Continental breakfast timing was 6-9 AM on weekdays and 7-10 AM on weekends. The club also hosted evening reception with bite size snacks between 5:30-8:30 PM.

The lounge itself was beautiful, with chic decor and a laid back vibe. Honestly, one of the best Sheraton lounges I have been to.

The lounge offered plenty of natural light and different seating styles. This made for a perfect venue to get some work done, with plenty of ‘grab and go’ snack and drink options available all day.

Take Away

My stay at the Sheraton Dallas downtown was better than I had expected. This 1300 room property has recently finished a comprehensive renovation, and the chic layout and perfectly curated color scheme make for an inviting experience. The Sheraton club lounge combined with my surprise upgrade to the Executive suite definitely has me impressed and wanting to go back. I could not have hoped for a better location for my first visit to the city, the convenience of walking the downtown core was simply unbeatable. At 25k points per night, this was my best Sheraton experience in North America.