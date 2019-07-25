Get a 4th Night Free at Hyatt with This Bonus

4th Night Free

Hyatt has launched a new 4th night free promotion. The promotion is restricted to certain properties in the Hyatt portfolio in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Full Details

Here are the full details of the promotion as per World of Hyatt:

Stay three nights and get your fourth night free. Book a stay of four or more nights by August 15 to occur between August 15 and November 15, 2019 at participating resorts in Costa Rica, St. Kitts, Mexico, and the Bahamas to receive your fourth night free. Spend your extra day lounging poolside or ambling along palm tree-lined beaches. For added comfort, opt for a rejuvenating spa day.

Hotel List

Currently, only four hotels show up in the list:

Grand Hyatt Baha Mar

Grand Hyatt Playa Del Carmen Resort

Andaz Costa Rica Resort at Peninsula Papagayo

Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour

Terms and Conditions

You will need to book by August 15, 2019 and stay between August, 2019 and November 15, 2019. You will need to book a 4 night stay, where the 4th night will be comped. Participating resorts must be located in Costa Rica, St. Kitts, Mexico and the Bahamas. You will need to use the code LACFRE in order to book this offer. Bookings must be made on Hyatt.com. Terms and conditions clearly state the term paid nights. We can safely rule out that award nights are not eligible for this promotion. Here’s the link to the full terms and conditions.

The Pundit’s Mantra

If you’re looking to book a vacation soon at any of these properties, this promotion can be a great way to get a complimentary night. While this is a lucrative promotion, it would’ve been even better if the promotion was open to more Hyatt properties.

If you’re looking to jumpstart Hyatt point earning and earn more elite night credits, then you can apply for the World of Hyatt Credit Card. Currently you can earn 50,000 World of Hyatt points as a sign up bonus after you get approved for the card and meet the minimum spend. Please note that this card is subject to Chase’s 5/24 rule.

What do you think about this Hyatt promotion? Do you plan on booking this deal?

