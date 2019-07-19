Consider Extended Stay America for Your Next Group Trip

Summer is in full swing! It’s time to soak up the sun and make some awesome memories. Think about it. When’s the last time you and your buddies got together for a good ol’ fashion road trip? Or a long weekend in a city you’ve never explored before? You deserve to get together with your favorite people and make the most of these warm, hazy days before the winter sends us back indoors.

A girl’s weekend or guy’s trip is a great way to have fun, relax, and connect. And, thanks to places like Extended Stay America , it’s totally easy and affordable. You’ll be able to find a destination that everyone can agree on too, thanks to the 625 hotels across the U.S. that they offer.

Another perk, especially with a small group, is that all their rooms are suites. No more feeling cramped in a small hotel room, that’s overpriced. Each room also comes with a fully equipped kitchen that includes a full fridge, microwave, and stove. Save money and cook or use the fridge to store your refreshing drinks.

Other comforts available are their FREE grab-and-go breakfast, pools and hot tubs at select hotels, as well as other amazing amenities to enjoy your stay.

So, grab your friends and get them on board; then, check out Extended Stay America’s map to find your destination. Once that’s done, if you feel a short vacay isn’t enough, you can save up to 31% off your booking the longer you stay!

***End Article***

EXTENDED STAY AMERICA OFFERS

Save up to 31% – The longer you stay, the more you save!