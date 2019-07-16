A Stroll Through the Netherland’s Zaanse Schans

Ah, windmills.

When I was planning my trip to the Netherlands, visiting the Dutch windmills was very high on my list.

I couldn’t put my fingers on why. Maybe it’s because I know very little about how windmills work. Maybe it’s more superficial, that I like the look of windmills as a backdrop in a rustic landscape. Or perhaps the reasons run deeper; that they remind me of the ingenuity of humankind to harness the power of nature to solve problems. Regardless, I knew the idyllic setting would make for a good place to ponder on the dichotomy of life.

Whatever the reason, I knew I had to visit the windmills. What was important to me was that we went out there to explore. We visited a less crowded wind (water) mill before visiting the more popular Zaanse Schans. The windmills are quaint and unique, just as I thought they would be.

Exploring the Windmills

If you find yourself in the Netherlands and you are looking for something relaxing to do, a stroll through Zaanse Schans is certainly a good way to spend an afternoon.

Have you visited the windmills, in the Netherlands or elsewhere? What have you found most interesting about them?