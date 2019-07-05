5 Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Luggage Deals

It’s that time of the year again. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is underway which means you can score some amazing deals on designer clothing, accessories, and cosmetics. You can also score some great deals on luggage from top brands including Tumi.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale runs through August 4th with deals available both online and in-store. If you’re looking to take advantage of the anniversary sale to score great deals on luggage, here’s a guide to the 5 best deals on checked and carry-on bags this summer.

Tumi 22-Inch Expandable Spinner Carry-On – $398 (Was $595) – Buy Here

Tumi luggage is rarely available for under $400. Even during Tumi’s own year-end sale, carry-on luggage is still quite pricey. During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, you can score a 22-inch Tumi hard-shell carry-on bag for just $398.

Originally priced at $595, you’ll save 33% during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

This Tumi carry-on bag features a hard-shell exterior, weighs just 7.1 pounds, and comes with TSA compliant locks. It’s the perfect carry-on bag for frequent flyers.

If you’re on the fence on whether or not to buy this carry-on bag during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, you’re going to want to decide fast. Multiple other Tumi products have already sold out during the anniversary sale.

Nordstrom 29-Inch & 18-Inch Spinner Luggage Set – $199 (Was $299) – Buy Here

Though this luggage set doesn’t have a name like Tumi, Nordstrom’s ‘Chevron’ luggage is well-built and reliable. During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, you can get both an 18-inch and 29-inch bag for under $200.

Nordstrom’s Chevron luggage set is available in both black and pink. Both the black and pink luggage sets are priced at just $199 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. During the sale, you’ll save around 33% on this luggage set.

Both the 18 and 29-inch bags feature multiple storage pockets, telescoping pull handle, and TSA-compliant locks. The exterior of the bags aren’t as durable as the Tumi carry-on, however, the Nordstrom luggage set is still a great option for frugal frequent flyers.

Herschel Supply Co. 23-Inch Rolling Suitcase – $127 (Was $190) – Buy Here Herschel Supply Co. is one of the better-known hipster brands. Take a stroll through any college campus and you’ll come across dozens of Herschel Supply Co. backpacks. However, Herschel Supply Co. isn’t just a trendy brand, it’s a high-quality and super reliable brand. While I’m personally not a big fan of the color (navy/black gradient), I’m a big fan of the Herschel Supply Co. brand. During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, you can get a 23-inch carry-on bag from Herschel Supply Co. for 33% off the original price. This 23-inch carry-on features four ‘spinner’ wheels, a telescoping handle, TSA-compliant locks, and a hard-shell exterior.

Herschel Supply Co. Canvas Duffle Bag – $60 (Was $90) – Buy Here

Occasionally, especially on shorter trips, I’ll travel with a duffle bag rather than a traditional roller-board bag with wheels. The only duffle bags I’ve ever owned were Herschel Supply Co. The quality, design, and functionality of the duffle bags offered by Herschel Supply Co. are unmatched. I’d consider this duffle bag to be more of Herschel Supply Co’s entry-level model. However, this canvas duffle bag still features a lot of storage including a dedicated shoe storage compartment. During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, this canvas duffle bag is available for just $60, saving you 33%.