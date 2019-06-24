Pet-Friendly Travel with Extended Stay America

As any animal lover knows, pets aren’t just pets, they’re family. When it’s time to take a family trip, it can be hard finding affordable and pet-friendly travel accommodations. Thankfully there are companies out there like Extended Stay America. They understand this love for pets and will welcome your cat or dog with open arms!

With over 600+ hotels across the U.S. with pet-friendly suites, you can say ‘no’ to boarding fees and bring your fur baby on your next family vacation. At very affordable rates, you can bring up to two pets per room. Service animals are even exempt from additional fees. That means no more worrying if your furry family member is being cared for correctly or if the stress of being gone might cause health issues. Instead, give yourself peace of mind and enjoy an experience with the ENTIRE family.

Another plus with Extended Stay America is that all their suites come with a fully equipped kitchen to store and prepare meals. Therefore, you won’t need to worry about finding pet-friendly restaurants the whole trip either.

To help you decide on your next pet-friendly vacation, here are some top destinations to research that any pup would love…

San Diego, CA

Austin, TX

Asheville, NC

Atlanta, GA

Portland, OR

Or, view all the destinations Extended Stay America has to offer and see where Fido and Whiskers would like to go next!

One more thing. If you’re not sure how long your vacation should be, Extended Stay America offers weekly, biweekly and monthly rates. Whether you want a quick getaway or long vacation, you can save up to 31% off your booking depending on the length of your stay.

