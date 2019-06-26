My Experience at the Grand Hyatt Beijing

My first ever visit to Beijing was only for a weekend. Ideally, I was looking to find a hotel in the center of the city to make the most of my stay. Since I have the American Express Platinum Business Credit Card, I went ahead and booked a room at The Grand Hyatt Beijing Hotel. It’s part of the American Express Hotel Collection. Cardholders can receive $100 credit in food and beverage as well as a room upgrade if available upon check-in when booked through their website.

Grand Hyatt Beijing Club Suite Room

Since I booked through the American Express Portal, I received an upgrade to the Club Suite Room upon check-in. I was pleasantly surprised with the corner view, considering there was no pollution obstructing my view at the time.

Food

I suffered from pollution sickness after being in Beijing for only a few hours. Instead of walking out to find something to eat, I decided to take advantage of my food credit and I ordered room service. The food quality was great and it took about 30 minutes for it to arrive at my room.

Pool

I should have done a little bit of homework to find out what type of amenities the hotel offered. I went underground to check out the hotel’s pool and I was really taken back on how awesome it was. It felt like an oasis to me! It’s probably the nicest pool I’ve been to at a Hyatt property to date.

Final Thoughts

Overall, the central location of the Grand Hyatt Hotel offers excellent access to the heart of Beijing. Tiananmen Square was a 15-minute walk from the hotel. If walking was a little too far, I would call a taxi. That usually got me where I needed to go within 15 minutes even with the hectic Beijing traffic. I would highly recommend this hotel if you’re planning to visit Beijing on a 72-hour visa and are limited on time.