Round Trip: As Low as 54,000 SkyMiles To or From South Africa; 28,000 SkyMiles To or From London: Delta Air Lines Days of Deals Sale Winter Edition 2018

You can redeem as few as 54,000 SkyMiles for round-trip flights seated in the economy class cabin on Delta Air Lines — plus pay between $40.00 and $200.00 in taxes and fees — for travel between the 48 contiguous United States and South Africa from Tuesday, January 15, 2019 through Thursday, March 7, 2019, by when all travel must be completed…

Round Trip: As Low as 54,000 SkyMiles Trip To or From South Africa: Delta Air Lines Days of Deals Sale Winter Edition 2018

…but you must purchase your ticket and book your reservation no later than Thursday, December 13, 2018. Award seats are limited and may not be available on all flights or in all markets.

If you would rather pay with money, flights operated by Delta Air Lines between the 48 contiguous United States and South Africa can cost as low as $919.00 round trip. Fares are valid in the main cabin on Delta Air Lines, Delta Connection carriers.

As Low as 28,000 SkyMiles Round Trip To or From London — or $819 — and Other Offers

For the remainder of the offers shown below, travel is for round trip between the 48 contiguous United States and select destinations around the world from Tuesday, January 15, 2019 through Thursday, March 7, 2019, by when all travel must be completed.

For all offers, you must stay over a Friday or Saturday at a minimum — and the maximum stay is for 30 days for domestic flights or flights to or from Latin America and the Caribbean; and three months for flights to or from Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

You can also either redeem as few as:

London: 28,000 SkyMiles or pay as low as $819.00 — plus between $40.00 and $200.00 in taxes and fees

28,000 SkyMiles or pay as low as $819.00 — plus between Remainder of Europe: 30,000 SkyMiles or pay as low as $559.00 — plus between $40.00 and $200.00 in taxes and fees

30,000 SkyMiles or pay as low as $559.00 — plus between Israel: 68,000 SkyMiles or pay as low as $1,399.00 — plus between $40.00 and $200.00 in taxes and fees

68,000 SkyMiles or pay as low as $1,399.00 — plus between Bermuda and the Caribbean: 14,000 SkyMiles or pay as low as $313.00 — plus between $74.00 and $125.00 in taxes and fees

14,000 SkyMiles or pay as low as $313.00 — plus between Within the Domestic United States: 12,000 SkyMiles or pay as low as $218.00 — plus $11.2 0 in taxes and fees

Availability and Blackout Dates For SkyMiles Award Flights

Promotional pricing is currently not available on the following dates for award flights in the main economy class cabin:

All domestic markets: January 22; February 16; February 19; February 23, 2019

Between Boston and Orlando February 18 – 25; February 27 – March 04, 2019

Between Detroit and West Palm Beach February 28 – March 03, 2019

Aruba to Atlanta: February 24 – 27, 2019

Atlanta to North Eleuthera: February 6 – 9; February 13 – 16, 2019

Amsterdam to Seattle: February 22 – 25, 2019

Atlanta to Tel Aviv: March 1 – 4, 2019

Detroit to Tel Aviv: March 1 – 4, 2019

Johannesburg to New York: February 21 – 25, 2019

Johannesburg To Philadelphia: February 21 – 25; February 27- March 5, 2019

London-Heathrow to New York: February 15 – 18, 2019

Philadelphia to Johannesburg: February 5 – 10; February 26 – March 3, 2019

Seattle to Amsterdam: February 13 – 17, 2019

Availability and Blackout Dates For Revenue Flights

Promotional pricing is currently not available on the following dates for revenue flights in the main economy class cabin:

All domestic markets: January 22; February 16; February 19; February 23, 2019

Between Boston and Orlando February 20 – 25; February 27 – March 4, 2019

Between Detroit and West Palm Beach February 15 – 26; February 28 – March 4, 2019

Between Los Angeles and Seattle February 15 – 18, 2019

Between Los Angeles and San Francisco February 15 – 18, 2019

Aruba to Atlanta: February 24 – 27, 2019

Atlanta to North Eleuthera: February 6 – 9; February 13 – 16, 2019

Atlanta to Marsh Harbour: February 12 – 16; February 27 – March 2; March 7 – 10, 2019

Fort Lauderdale to Johannesburg: February 28 – March 3, 2019

Johannesburg to New York: February 21 – 25, 2019

London-Heathrow to New York: February 15 – 18, 2019

Cancellations, Refunds, Changes and Transfers

Refunds are not permitted on tickets except in accordance with the cancellation policy of Delta Air Lines.

Fees may apply for downgrades or reissued tickets and itinerary changes.

Changes to award tickets must occur at least 72 hours prior to the departure time of the flight being changed. Award tickets booked within 72 hours of departure are not refundable and cannot be redeposited or reissued unless prohibited by local law or within the risk-free cancellation period. No changes will be permitted to the originating flight of award tickets booked within 72 hours; however, changes to the return are permitted if the return flight is not within 72 hours and the change is made at least 72 hours prior to flight departure. Fees apply for any changes; and taxes and fees will apply. Voluntary changes to award tickets after this promotion has ended may result in an increase in the cost of SkyMiles.

Promotional redemption amounts are subject to availability and seats available at promotional award prices are limited.

This offer cannot be transferred.

Many other terms and conditions — including the costs of taxes and baggage charges — apply to each offer. Be sure to review them prior to redeeming your SkyMiles for your flight reservations.

Inside Take

You can compare the redemption rates of this sale to when award charts used to exist, as you would have needed to redeem a minimum of 80,000 SkyMiles for a round-trip flight between South Africa and the United States; and a minimum of 60,000 SkyMiles for a round-trip flight between Europe and the United States. Portions of this sale are very good — especially some of the SkyMiles redemption components and not most of the cash components, in my opinion — and award seat availability is not scarce for many of these offers at the time this article was written…

…and 28,000 SkyMiles is the lowest redemption rate I have ever seen round trip between the 48 contiguous United States and London. If you have always wanted to go to London and the dates work for you, I would jump on this one if you have enough SkyMiles to redeem — as well as low as 30,000 SkyMiles to Paris or Amsterdam.

Round trip travel to or from South Africa is as low as 54,000 SkyMiles, which is definitely also worth the redemption.

Photograph ©2015 by Brian Cohen.