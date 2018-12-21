As Low as 128,000 SkyMiles Round Trip To or From Europe in Business Class: Delta One Day Sale December 21 2018

Redeem as few as 128,000 SkyMiles for round-trip flights seated in the Delta One class cabin on Delta Air Lines — plus pay between $35.00 and $310.00 in taxes and fees — for travel between the 48 contiguous United States and Europe from Friday, February 1, 2019 through Monday, May 27, 2019, by when all travel must be completed…

…but you must purchase your ticket and book your reservation no later than Friday, December 21, 2018; and you must stay over a Saturday. You can stay at your destination up to a maximum limit of three months. Award seats are limited and may not be available on all flights or in all markets.

Availability and Blackout Dates For SkyMiles Award Flights

Promotional pricing is currently not available on the following dates:

Atlanta to Dublin: February 14 – 17; February 19 – 25; March 2 – 22; March 24 – 28; April 12 – 15; May 2 – 26, 2019

Dublin to Atlanta: March 14 – 18; March 21 – 24; May 9 – 13; May 15 – 27, 2019

Boston to Dublin: May 2 – 5; May 7 – 10; May 16 – 24, 2019

Dublin to Boston: May 3 – 6, 2019

Dublin to New York: March 21 – 24; May 3 – 6, 2019

New York to Dublin: March 10 – 15; May 7 – 10; May 16 – 24, 2019

Dublin to Minneapolis: March 21 – 24; May 17 – 20; May 22 – 27, 2019

Minneapolis to Dublin: March 8 – 18; March 22 – 25; March 27 – 31; April 3 – 9; April 12 – 15; April 26 – May 27, 2019

Atlanta to Frankfurt: February 7 – 10; February 14 – 17; February 21 – 24; February 28 – March 4; March 7 – 11; March 14 – 18; March 21 – 25; March 28 – April 1; April 5 – 8; April 11 – 14; April 25 – 30; May 2 – 7; May 9 – 14; May 16 – 27, 2019

Frankfurt to Atlanta: February 8 – 11; February 15 – 18; February 22 – 25; March 1 – 4; March 7 – 11; March 14 – 18; March 21 – 25; March 28 – April 1; April 4 – 8; April 11 – 15; April 25 – 29; May 2 – 6; May 9 – 13; May 16 – 20; May 23 – 27, 2019

Cincinnati to Frankfurt: February 7 – 10; February 14 – 17; February 28 – March 3; March 7 – 10; March 14 – 18; March 21 – 24; April 5 – 8; May 9 – 14; May 16 – 20; May 22 – 26, 2019

Frankfurt to Cincinnati: February 8 – 11; February 15 – 18; February 22 – 25; March 1 – 4; March 7 – 11; March 15 – 18; March 21 – 25; March 28 – April 1; April 4 – 8; April 11 – 15; April 25 – 28; May 3 – 6; May 9 – 13; May 16 – 20; May 23 – 27, 2019

Detroit to Frankfurt: February 7 – 10; February 14 – 17; February 21 – 25; February 28 – March 3; March 7 – 11; March 14 – 18; March 21 – 25; April 5 – 8; April 11 – 14; April 25 – 29; May 2 – 26, 2019

Frankfurt to Detroit: February 15 – 18; February 28 – March 4; March 7 – 10; March 14 – 18; March 22 – 25; April 25 – 29; May 3 – 6; May 9 – 13; May 16 – 19; May 23 – 27, 2019

Frankfurt to New York: March 14 – 18; March 21 – 25; April 4 – 8; May 9 – 13; May 16 – 19, 2019

New York to Frankfurt: February 15 – 18; February 28 – March 3; March 7 – 10; March 14 – 18; April 4 – 14; April 25 – May 25, 2019

Detroit to London-Heathrow: February 28 – March 3; May 9 – 12; May 16 – 20; May 23 – 26, 2019

London-Heathrow to New York: February 20 – 23; March 14 – 18; March 21 – 25; April 25 – 29, 2019

New York to London-Heathrow: February 21 – 24; March 7 – 10; March 14 – 17; May 9 – 12; May 16 – 20, 2019

London-Heathrow to Minneapolis: March 21 – 24;

April 26 – 29, 2019

April 26 – 29, 2019 Minneapolis to London-Heathrow: March 14 – 18; April 11 – 15; April 24 – 28; May 9 – 13; May 16 – 19, 2019

Availability and Blackout Dates For Revenue Fare Flights

Promotional pricing is currently not available on the following dates:

Minneapolis to Dublin: March 13 – 17; May 16 – 19; May 21 – 24, 2019

Atlanta to Frankfurt: March 15 – 18; May 17 – 20, 2019

Frankfurt to Atlanta: March 1 – 4; March 7 – 10; March 14 – 18; March 21 – 25; March 28 – 31; May 10 – 13; May 16 – 19, 2019

Cincinnati to Frankfurt: March 14 – 17, 2019

Frankfurt to Cincinnati: March 15 – 18; March 22 – 25, 2019

Detroit to Frankfurt: March 7 – 11; March 14 – 18; March 21 – 24; May 8 – 13, 2019

Frankfurt to Detroit: March 7 – 11; March 14 – 18; May 10 – 13, 2019

Frankfurt to New York: March 14 – 18; March 21 – 25; May 9 – 13; May 16 – 19, 2019

New York to Frankfurt: February 28 – March 3; March 7 – 10; March 14 – 17; April 25 – 29; May 3 – 25, 2019

Cancellations, Refunds, Changes and Transfers

Refunds are not permitted on tickets except in accordance with the cancellation policy of Delta Air Lines.

Fees may apply for downgrades or reissued tickets and itinerary changes.

Changes to award tickets must occur at least 72 hours prior to the departure time of the flight being changed. Award tickets booked within 72 hours of departure are not refundable and cannot be redeposited or reissued unless prohibited by local law or within the risk-free cancellation period. No changes will be permitted to the originating flight of award tickets booked within 72 hours; however, changes to the return are permitted if the return flight is not within 72 hours and the change is made at least 72 hours prior to flight departure. Fees apply for any changes; and taxes and fees will apply. Voluntary changes to award tickets after this promotion has ended may result in an increase in the cost of SkyMiles.

Promotional redemption amounts are subject to availability and seats available at promotional award prices are limited.

This offer cannot be transferred.

Many other terms and conditions — including the costs of taxes and baggage charges — apply to each offer. Be sure to review them prior to redeeming your SkyMiles for your flight reservations.

Inside Take

Do not confuse this sale with the monthly SkyMiles sale, which is expected to be available sometime next month.

You can compare the redemption rates of this sale to when award charts used to exist and 125,000 SkyMiles were needed to be redeemed for business class tickets for round trip travel. This sale is rather tepid — although business class has supposedly improved significantly since award charts were published — and award seat availability is not scarce for many of these offers at the time this article was written.

