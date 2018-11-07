Norwegian Launches eShop USA

For some time, the Norwegian Reward eShop UK has been the place to earn CashPoints in the Norwegian Reward scheme at 1,000 retailers, including all the usual UK suspects, such as Tesco, John Lewis and Marks and Spencer.

Much like the other airline portals, or cashback sites, you click through from the eShop and earn Norwegian CashPoints on your purchases, that you can then use to pay for your next flight with Norwegian.

Norwegian Reward eShop US

There is now also a US eShop with over 550 US retailers.

Many of the retailers featured are familiar, global names such as Groupon, eBay and Apple, US shopping mall favorites like Macy’s, Home Depot, Target and Walmart, as well as US outlets of familiar brands like Selfridges or Marks & Spencer.

Rates are typically 1.5 – 6% CashPoints on spending, with a few retailers currently showing boosted earnings, in some cases up to twice the usual rate. The boosted rates are for a limited time, so check with each retailer’s page for when the rate switches back.

What about Hotel options?

While there are no travel-related retailers on the eShop, don’t forget that you can earn 5% CashPoints booking hotels through the dedicated hotels portal at https://hotels.norwegian.com. This is powered by hotels.com, so has coverage of independent and chain hotels, apartments and B&B’s with all the usual search and filter options to help you find the most suitable accommodation.

Norwegian Reward is Norwegian’s award-winning loyalty program. Start earning CashPoints and use them on all flights and to any destination. You can earn CashPoints every time you fly, stay at a hotel, rent a car or with a wide range of other partners.