Discounted Airport Lounge Access and Double Norwegian CashPoints

Norwegian Reward and No1 Lounges are back again with an offer for discounted airport lounge access which earn double Norwegian CashPoints as well. This applies only to lounges located in these UK airports: Gatwick, Birmingham, Edinburgh and Heathrow.

Offer details

Norwegian Reward members receive 50 CashPoints per booking, worth ~$5.75 (the standard rate is 25 CashPoints per booking).

(the standard rate is 25 CashPoints per booking). Offer valid on bookings made November 15 – 30 2018, for travel by January 31 2019.

What are No1 Lounges like?

“No1 has four types of lounges to cater for all kinds of travelers. My Lounge, is their informal brand with tapas-style menus and self-serve drinks. The No1 lounge offers freshly-prepared dishes and fully tended bars. And then there are the Clubrooms, with seasonal menus and an extensive wine and cocktail lists, and finally The House with à la carte dining and full waiter service – for those wanting a truly jet set experience. Yes, you read that right … full waiter service. Whichever lounge you choose offers a great range of food and drink, a choice of seating areas, unlimited Wifi and (get this) magazines and newspapers to take on board.”

What’s the cost?

The House

$50 (usually $60) – Heathrow T4

Clubrooms

$50 (usually $60) – Gatwick

$38 (usually $45) – Birmingham

No1 Lounges

$30 (usually $36) – Birmingham

$28 (usually $33) – Edinburgh

$35 (usually $41) – Gatwick

$35 (usually $41) – Heathrow T3

My Lounge

$22 (usually $26) – Gatwick North

$26 (usually $31) – Gatwick South

** these prices will vary slightly because locally they are priced in the British Pound and as we know, there are many currency fluctuations because of Brexit concerns and currency conversions and fees depending on which credit card you may use.

Bottom line

If you’re looking for a relaxing place to spend a couple of hours before your flight, between layovers or even those pesky winter-related flight delays, No1 Lounges offer a range of excellent options. And you might consider your chance to book while the double CashPoints offer is on.

Norwegian Reward is Norwegian’s award-winning loyalty program. You can earn their CashPoints and use them on all flights and to any destination. You can earn CashPoints every time you fly, stay at a hotel, rent a car or with a wide range of other partners.