You can earn 500 points in the American Airlines Business Extra program — which is a complimentary business travel rewards and incentive program completely separate from the American Airlines AAdvantage frequent flier loyalty program designed to help small and medium-sized companies to reduce their travel costs — simply by taking two minutes of your time to complete a survey…

Earn 500 American Airlines Business Extra Points to Complete a Survey

…but you must complete this survey by Friday, August 31, 2018.

You can score a day pass to an Admirals Club when you redeem 300 Business Extra points; or you can save your points until you have accumulated enough to redeem to select from one of the other rewards available from this chart — but remember that Business Extra points expire on December 31 of the year two years after the year in which the travel for which the points were awarded took place. For example, points earned for travel during January 2018 through December 2018 will expire on Thursday, December 31, 2020.

500 Business Extra points will get you close to the 650 Business Extra points which are required to redeem for you to enjoy the amenities and comforts of traveling in the premium class cabin with a one-segment upgrade award that is valid either for travel within North America or between North America and Hawaii or the Caribbean.

Other details, terms and conditions apply — including those of the Business Extra incentive program. For additional information — including the aforementioned full terms and conditions — you can also contact Business Extra Customer Service via e-mail message at business.extra@aa.com; or you can call 1-800-457-7072 Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:00 in the morning through 7:00 in the evening Central Time from within the United States and Canada.

Inside Take

If you are associated with a company which participates in the Business Extra program of American Airlines, you should consider taking AAdvantage of this offer.

Photograph ©2014 by Brian Cohen.